Top 10 most viewed Netflix movies and series in Mexico

Top 10 most viewed movies and series on Netflix in Mexico | Instagram

Titles like 100 days to fall in love, Yes Today! and New Amsterdam are on the most viewed productions within the Netflix platform at this time in Mexico, so if you haven’t seen any yet, this is the right time.

The famous streaming platform continues to renew its catalog and always has something new to see.

It may interest you: Netflix premieres for the last weekend of March

It is for that reason that fashion series and movies quickly leave their place for another premiere and the ranking of the most watched is constantly moving worldwide and Mexico is no exception.

So if you are looking for a film, series or documentary recommended in this ranking you will find something new to see.

And it is that today there are so many movie options that Netflix has in its catalog, that most of the time it is extremely difficult to choose a good story to enjoy on the screen.

Top 10 of movies and series on Netflix this week:

one

Who m @ t0 Sara?

2020

Serie

After spending 18 years in prison, Alex is released and his sole objective is to find his sister’s real as3s1n9.

two

Childless

2020

Movie

Fidel is a single father whose life revolves around Ari, his 10-year-old daughter, however, one day, he accidentally meets his lifelong crush, but she has a little problem: she hates children.

Now, Ari will pretend to be his little sister so that his dad can win the love of his life.

3

100 days to fall in love

2020

Serie

Very close to their 18th wedding anniversary, Constanza wants a divorce, but Plutarco makes her a proposal: a 100-day extension to fall in love again.

4

Paper lives

2021

Movie

Mehmet, a sick man who runs a garbage dump in Istanbul, takes care of a young child, but is soon faced with his own traumatic childhood.

5

New Amsterdam

2018

Serie

It is a medical drama set in the oldest public hospital in the United States, the Bellevue Hospital.

This professional tries to break down the barriers posed by bureaucracy for the hospital, as well as provide the best possible medical care and tear down the status quo that prevails there.

6

I am Betty the Ugly one

1999

Serie

Beatriz Aurora Pinzón Solano (Ana María Orozco), commonly known as “Betty”, is a bright young economist, although unattractive, who lives with her parents in Bogotá.

After many difficulties in finding a job, Betty begins to work as secretary of the presidency in a company called Ecomoda.

7

Secret agency of magic control

2021

Movie

Hansel and Gretel from the famous children’s story are now secret agents who must use magic, ingenuity and teamwork to find a missing king.

8

Today Yes!

2021

Movie

For one day, the children take over, Allison and Carlos have the feeling that they say too much no to everyone, especially their three children.

That is why they decide to give them a different day: for 24 hours, the children will set the rules and the parents will only say yes.

This is how they end up enjoying endless adventures throughout Los Angeles as a family and more united than ever.