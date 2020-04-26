We spend this week unloading bile by making the top ten most hateful characters from recent television series like The Paper House.

While we are still confined by the health crisis resulting from the massive transmission of COVID-19, we continue to offer you special content to alleviate this exceptional situation.

If last week we made a series of recommendations for series of drawings to see with children and young people (and to recover a bit of our childhood), this week we propose something much more prosaic: let off steam.

And for that, we have chosen our ten lambs to be sacrificed: the most hateful characters on television, those that produce a mixture of nausea and anger.

Yes, we ask you not to underestimate them because often they are the ones who sustain the best moments in the fictions in which they appear … They are the pepper of the sauce, the icing on the cake, the magnet that attracts us despite to take us to dark places.

Anyway, that the most hateful characters on television They also deserve their recognition, if only for how well they know how to elevate our worst instincts.

Among our selection of terrible characters you will find, of course, one from Game of Thrones. We cannot say that it was easy to choose him, in view of the number of candidates who applied for the position, but we wanted to be creative and not focus on Joffrey Baratheon now that the actor who gave him life, Jack gleeson, He has decided to leave that role behind and redirect his career, after retiring for a time because of how hard it seemed to bear a rather unworthy fame. He will return to fiction in a sitcom for BBC Two with which he wants to leave the cruel and despotic character who had to give life well away.

We have left off the podium of the most hateful characters on TV who were redeemed by their own narrative drifts, so we have been left with only the crème de la crème.

Of course, eye! Do not confuse them with villains: they are not always direct antagonists, as happened to Skyler in Breaking Bad … Although it was unbearable!

Do you miss any? Do we make another top collecting more horrors than those that creep into our nightmares? We are all ears!

