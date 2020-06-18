Top 10 most beautiful actresses in ancient Hollywood | INSTAGRAM

We know that, from the intimate beginnings of the film industry, Hollywood has served as the lineage of the greatest and most wonderful beauties in history.

From what we know that those who come to this industry quickly become the queens of the big screen and have subsequently served as icons of beauty around the world.

And as we well know, throughout history, beauty standards have varied a lot, since in other times angelic faces and sensual and explosive personalities prevailed.

However, although in the current era, the canons of beauty are different, where it is actresses with Latin or Asian traits who succeed with their beauty on the red carpet.

So on this occasion we will pay tribute to these « forgotten » beauties who in their glory years were true queens of beauty, and not thanks to the physical, if not, accompanied by their incredible personality, these women are known as the most beautiful of Hollywood history. It is worth mentioning that the order of the actresses is not from the most beautiful to the least beautiful, if not just to list them.

1.- A beautiful face that we have undoubtedly seen on many occasions is that of Audrey Hepburn, who is more than known for her participation in « Breakfast with Diamonds », a classic.

2.- And come on, who could forget Marilyn Monroe with her iconic and sensual white dress in The Temptation Lives Above?

3.- Clearly we can not fail to mention the most beautiful Grace Kelly, who, thanks to her talent and beauty, became an actress as royalty after marrying the Prince of Monaco.

4.- Of course we will not forget the beautiful French actress, singer and writer Brigitte Bardot, recognized for being a great fashion icon.

5.- Next on our list is the Italian actress Sophia Loren, winner of two Oscars, undoubtedly characterized by an incredible beauty, despite the standards, with her dark hair.

6.- Ava Gardner, Known for her exuberant and photogenic beauty, such that even Frank Sinatra called her « the most beautiful animal in the world ».

7.- Another well-earned place in this top is for Elizabeth Taylor, who developed an artistic career in the United States that spanned more than sixty years.

8.- One of the most emblematic and glamorous actresses of the golden age of American cinema, Rita Hayworth, the maximum Hollywood diva of the 1940s.

9.- Another endearing beauty is that of Katherin Hepburn, known for her strong independence and energetic personality.

And last but not least, we have a charming British actress, the Oscar winner for best actress, Vivien Leigh.