Yankees figures capitalized on their talent and image and are the richest in MLB | Elsa / .
It is well known that MLB has many of the most lucrative contracts for professional athletes. Gerrit Cole and Mike Trout are good examples of this. Many of these players do not settle for the salary they receive and increase their wealth with advertising contracts and investments. These are the 10 richest.
1. Alex Rodríguez, net worth: $ 350 million
Rodríguez has made large investments | Kevin Winter / .
It is the icon of wealth. He received astronomical contracts, but was an entrepreneur when he was still wearing a uniform. He signed two of the largest deals in MLB history and earned an estimated salary of $ 450 million in his career. He has had multiple sponsorship deals and continues to thrive since his 2016 retirement with his company, A-Rod Corp., and his employment as an analyst with Fox Sports and ESPN.
2. Derek Jeter, net worth: $ 185 million
The Yankees star made a lot of money in salaries and advertising | Eric Espada / .
A symbol of excellence, the Hall of Fame member won five World Series titles and was captain of the New York Yankees. That made him a very well-known face and allowed him to be the figure of many commercial brands such as Ford, Mastercard and other large companies. He earned an estimated $ 266 million in salary in a 20-year career. He invested $ 25 million to buy the Miami Marlins, where he is CEO and co-owner.
3. Ichiro Suzuki, net worth: $ 180 million
Advertising paid big dividends for Japanese | Masterpress / .
The Japanese, although already retired, is still one of the best known figures in the sport, respected and admired in the United States and Japan. He was MVP and Rookie of the Year in his first season with the Seattle Mariners. He had some commercial agreements in the USA, but it was his popularity in his country that made his bank account fat thanks to his advertising contracts.
4. Albert Pujols, net worth: $ 170 million
Pujols is the richest among active players | Masterpress / .
The Dominican, three times MVP, is still active after 19 seasons and is heading to the Hall of Fame. He signed one of the richest contracts in the sport when he made a $ 240 million 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels in 2012. His salary has been $ 298 million throughout his career and he also has some investments in both the United States and in his country.
5. Miguel Cabrera, net worth: $ 125 million
The Venezuelan of the Tigers is one of the richest players | Rich Schultz / .
Another safe member of Cooperstown, the Venezuelan slugger won the MLB Triple Crown and that catapulted both his career and finances. Cabrera signed an eight-year, $ 152 million contract with the Tigers in 2008 and, when it expired, nearly doubled his salary with a new eight-year, $ 248 million contract in 2016. He is also an entrepreneur.
6. Zack Greinke, net worth: $ 120 million
Houston right-hander is one of the highest-paid pitchers | Rich Schultz / .
He left behind on this list more award-winning players, but the 36-year-old right-hander has one of the highest average annual salaries in the league, at $ 32 million, plus another $ 3 million from his signing bonus. Greinke hasn’t done much to increase that wealth, but he has earned an estimated salary of $ 217 million throughout his career.
7. Ryan Howard, net worth: $ 120 million
Howard made the most of his moment | Rich Schultz / .
If anyone took advantage of his moment of greatness in the big leagues it was Howard. He was Rookie of the Year, MVP, and World Series champion in his first four seasons and that gave him a $ 125 million contract and plenty of brand sponsorship deals. He appeared in commercials for Subway and on the cover of MLB 08: The Show. Since his retirement, he has been an analyst at MLB Network.
8. Chipper Jones, net worth: $ 110 million
Jones was a star with the Atlanta Braves | Jim McIsaac / .
He had a brilliant career that brought him to the Hall of Fame in 2018. His biggest contract was $ 90 million, but Jones has managed to build a great deal of wealth outside of baseball. It had sponsorship deals with Wendy’s and Coca-Cola and has sold many of the million-dollar homes it had bought in recent years.
9. Joey Votto, net worth: $ 110 million
Votto is among the wealthiest active players | Norm Hall / .
He is one of the highest paid active MLB players in the game. He earned a contract extension of $ 225 million for 10 years in 2014 and will have a base salary of $ 25 million per year until 2023. He was the MVP of the National League in 2010 and has been an All Star six times. He has been a figure of brands like Nike and Rawlings.
10. Manny Ramírez, net worth: $ 110 million
Ramírez’s talent allowed him to make money | Maddie Meyer / .
Always controversial, but with undeniable talent, Manny Ramírez remains one of the richest players to have passed through the MLB. He was a two-time World Series champion, appeared on the cover of MVP Baseball in 2005, and earned an estimated total of $ 229 million in salary alone during his playing career.