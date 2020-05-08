A Cuban is at the head of the 10 best international prospects | Chung Sung-Jun / .

The Yankees are reportedly the favorite to sign top international prospect Jesus Galiz https://t.co/dQvWbmM2bw pic.twitter.com/tFDSv73hOM – SNY (@SNYtv) May 1, 2020

The Phillies are after this Venezuelan receiver | Rich Schultz / .

The young Polanco interests the Pirates | Lachlan Cunningham / .