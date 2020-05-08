A Cuban is at the head of the 10 best international prospects | Chung Sung-Jun / .
Another process that has changed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic is that of the international MLB prospects firm. It usually begins on July 2, a date expected by more than 1,000 young players, especially Latin Americans. These are the best this year.
1. Yoelqui Céspedes, OF, Cuba
Topping the list is the younger brother of New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes. In Cuba, the young Céspedes was distinguished by the speed of his legs. He’s a solid defender and a line hitter to either side of the outfield.
2. Wilman Díaz, SS, Venezuela
Born in Aragua, this young man has impressed the scouts with the speed of his swing, his intelligence to recognize the pitches and his defense. He has a good arm and can make plays on both sides. The Dodgers are the favorites to sign it.
3. Carlos Colmenarez, SS, Venezuela
The young Venezuelan is a complete prospect for his great offensive potential, with the ability to make contact above average and power. Colmenarez also projects as a good shortstop, with good speed. The Rays sound to sign him
4. Armando Cruz, SS, Dominican Republic
This youngster is said to be the best defender in any position in this year’s class. And you can also hit. The right-hander has good bat speed and can lift the ball. The Nationals have shown great interest in him.
5. Christian Hernández, SS, Dominican Republic
They say he has the same build as Manny Machado at this age. He could become a .300 hitter who gives 30 or more home runs a year. He has soft hands, a powerful arm, and good mobility into the gap. It also has good speed. The Cubs are the favorites to sign him.
6. Pedro León, OF, Cuba
He is 21 years old and defected from Cuba in 2019. He was declared a free agent in December. It is said to have the potential to have all five tools above average. It has a short, compact swing and has some power. He is a good center fielder and the Astros want him.
7. Jesús Galiz, C, Venezuela
Jesús Galiz dreamed of following in the footsteps of his compatriot Gleyber Torres, but two years ago they made him a catcher. He still has a lot of infielder skills like soft hands and speed on his feet as well as being very smart in the game. It has a fast and compact swing. And he is expected to have power and speed running. The Yankees could be the ones to sign it.
8. Ricardo Pérez, C, Venezuela
The Phillies are after this Venezuelan receiver | Rich Schultz / .
The Philadelphia Phillies are favorites to sign this receiver who aims to be among the best not only in his country but in the entire class. He’s lefthanded. He has been praised for his reception skills, solid footwork, and fast shooting. On offense, he has above-average bat speed and constantly makes hard contact.
9. Yiddi Cappe, SS, Cuba
He is 17 years old and has a similar build to Derek Jeter or Carlos Correa. His batting skills are above average. Makes contact on all sides of the field and has an advanced understanding of the strike zone. Shows good footwork and solid hands on defense with more arm potential. The Marlins are the favorites to sign him.
10. Shalin Polanco, OF, Dominican Republic
The young Polanco interests the Pirates | Lachlan Cunningham / .
This teenager is primarily intended by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He shows good bat speed with free and loose hands, and has a balanced swing. He has a good arm and he reads the bats well, although he must improve his precision. He is now a solid runner and has a chance of being a base thief in the future.