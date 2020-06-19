Top 10 highest-paid actors in Hollywood | .

It is not a secret that being a Hollywood actor is synonymous with great future success, however there are actors who exceed the estimate, which is why the top 10 list of highest paid actors of the cinema.

Although it’s a list of 10 there are nine namess well one of the actors in mention were two films in which he earned enough for what should be on the list.

Surprisingly in the top 10 we only found the name of a woman Despite having so many successful actresses, only one had the opportunity to appear as the highest paid.

Johnny Depp is in last place, with his movie Pirates of the Caribbean 4: sailing in mysterious waters, in the fourth installment of the saga he came to win 55 million dollars, Did you know that what he earned thanks to these movies was around 300 million dollars, although he mentioned that he was overpaid he did it alone for their children.

In the ninth place is 60 million dollars Forest Gump, the actor Tom Hanks who stole the hearts of many thanks to his portrayal of the young Forest.

Adam Sandler He signed a contract with the Netflix platform for $ 62.5 million to make 6 movies earning that amount by doing each one.

You might remember one of the classics, Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Harrison Ford he went on to win 65 million dollars for his film, which incidentally expects its fifth installment by 2021.

In number six of the list we meet again with Johnny Depp As The Hatter in Alice in Wonderland, earning $ 68 million with this film, Depp is one of the most recognized actors in all of Hollywood almost a legend.

Sandra Bullock In her portrayal as Ryan Stone in the movie Gravity, she earned around $ 70 million, being the only woman on the list, she is proud that not only males have the best earnings.

This name could not be missing from the list and surely you expected to find it on it Robert Downey Jr. As Tony Stark / Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War, earning $ 75 million was also the highest paid actor of his co-stars.

Reaching the top 3 we find Tom Cruise in his leading role as Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible 4: Ghost Protocol, also earning $ 75 million.

Another of the legends of the cinema that from a few years to the date gained more relevance although these films are already a little old, Keanu Reeves as Neo in the Matrix trilogy earning 83.3 million per film.

The king of Kings, Will Smith As Agent J in Men in Black 3 is the highest-paid actor in Hollywood earning $ 100 million, that was to be expected from one of the best you don’t think.

