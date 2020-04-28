Top 10 highest grossing movies of all time

16 hours ago

In tenth place we have Frozen II, directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Ciarán Hinds, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, Rachel Matthews, and Jeremy Sisto. The film grossed a total of $ 1,450,026,933.

In ninth place we have Furious 7, directed by James Wan. Starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Djimon Hounsou, Kurt Russell and Jason Statham. The film grossed a total of $ 1,516,045,911.

In eighth place we have The Avengers, directed by Joss Whedon. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Hiddleston, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Stellan Skarsgård, and Samuel L. Jackson. The film grossed a total of $ 1,518,812,988.

In seventh place we have The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau. Starring Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Florence Kasumba, Eric Andre, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and James Earl Jones. The film grossed a total of $ 1,656,943,394.

In sixth place we have Jurassic World, directed by Colin Trevorrow. Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ty Simpkins, Nick Robinson, Omar Sy, BD Wong, and Irrfan Khan. The film grossed $ 1,656,943,394.

In fifth place we have Avengers: Infinity War, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin and Chris Pratt. The film grossed a total of $ 2,048,359,754.

In fourth place we have Star Wars: The Force Awakens, directed by J. J. Abrams. Starring Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, and Max von Sydow. The film grossed a total of $ 2,068,223,624.

In third place we have Titanic, directed by James Cameron. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, David Warner, Bill Paxton. The film grossed a total of $ 2,194,439,542.

In second place we have Avatar, directed by James Cameron. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver. The film grossed a total of $ 2,790,439,000.

In the first place we have Avengers: Endgame, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin. The film grossed a total of $ 2,797,800,564.

