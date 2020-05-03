Newton is the most credentialed quarterback in free agency | Jacob Kupferman / .
The 2020 NFL regular season seems on track to unfold without major inconvenience despite the health crisis plaguing the United States. The organizations are already finalizing details about the payroll with which they will face the campaign.
Here are the top 10 free agents available for the new season.
10. Prince Amukamara (CB)
Amukamara to try free agency for the fifth time in her career | David Banks / .
The 30-year-old cornerback ended his deal with the Bears, which had him earning $ 8.5 million during 2019. His production is not the best of his career, yet he continues to be a player who draws attention in free agency. Last season, he recovered a fumble and had 53 combined tackles.
9. Michael Bennett (ER)
Bennett could be an interesting addition to any team in the league | Scott Taetsch / .
During 2019, he was traded by the Cowboys to the Patriots, where his last year of contract was restructured and therefore ended up being released. Bennett had a total of 6.5 sacks in 15 games played last season.
8. Demar Dotson (OT)
Their numbers have dropped over the years, but their output is still quite significant | Gregory Shamus / .
Dotson has been instrumental in the Tampa Bay offense for over a decade and while entering his 30s he has seen his numbers drop, he can still be quite helpful in some organization. During 2019 it was part of 92% of the Bucs’ plays.
7. Markus Golden (ER)
Golden got 10 sacks last season with the Giants | Al Bello / .
Golden is a pretty attractive player in free agency, and after his good performance in 2019 he could get a pretty generous contract. His ability led him to get 10 sacks with the Giants.
6. Carlos Hyde (RB)
Hyde showed on the basis of his great production that he is a fairly good runner | Peter G. Aiken / .
For the first time in his career, Hyde surpassed 1,000 rushing yards, which, reaching his 30th birthday, is a rather attractive production in the league. He will try free agency again and show his great performance with the Texans in 2019 as a credential.
5. Jason Peters (OT)
Peters’ production is undeniable despite his age | Steven Ryan / .
The 39-year-old veteran was one of the big stars at the position a few seasons ago and while his age is a concern, his level remains quite high. In 2019 he participated in just over 75% of his organization’s offensive plays in 13 games.
4. Logan Ryan (CB)
Ryan could contribute from his versatility enough in a contending team | Joe Robbins / .
Ryan is probably the best free-agent cornerback available, so he hopes to receive a major contract after the best season of his career. He ended 2019 with a total of 113 combined tackles, 4 forced fumbles and 4 interceptions.
3. Everson Griffen (ER)
Griffen reached a great level again in 2019 and could find an interesting contract for the new season | Thearon W. Henderson / .
After a lackluster 2018, Griffen once again shone as one of the best in his position and was called up to the Pro Bowl again. He had 8 sacks and 41 tackles combined, so he hopes to get a good deal for the new season.
2. Jadeveon Clowney (ER)
Clowney has not lived up to expectations on his behalf | Dylan Buell / .
The figure of Clowney did not achieve what many expected in 2019, since in addition to missing several games, he only managed a production of 3 captures for the season in 13 games played. Your name continues to be an important factor and this may end up bringing you a good deal for 2020.
1. Cam Newton (QB)
Newton was released by the Panthers and hopes to join an organization to show his best level | Ezra Shaw / .
Newton was fired by the Panthers, who considered that his cycle had come to an end. The former MVP of the league is the best player available in his position, and is that although last season he could not play due to injury, his numbers in 2018 are good enough to contribute to a team that requires it.