Top 10 Disney + Romantic Movies

IMDb

They cannot tell us otherwise: romantic movies are the best medicineto for the dark times. If you disagree, you’ve never had a truly horrible day that was solved by Nora Ephron’s scripting magic. Even those with a sad ending they are able to lift our spirits. I heardeven the ones that are horror but no one would say that they are romantic.

Romantic movies are designed to offer us the recipe for happiness, with soundtracks by Sam Cooke, The Cranberries, Hans Zimmer, Ennio Morricone … They are tapes created to stimulate the mood but that are capable of becoming cinematic milestones of yesterday and today. They seem like that friend we can always trust And we also like it because it is always up to date.

Y If there is a channel specialized in romantic comedies of all time, that is Disney +. Although we quickly identify it with animated films, on its increasingly powerful streaming platform, we can find some of the best titles of all time. And also some of those that have been forgotten but are worth remembering to expand our film culture.

Among the classics, we are left with the precious ‘Smiles and tears’, a film that in addition to offering us a beautiful story between Maria and Captain Von Trapp, offers a great history lesson that teaches all the evils of Nazism, but to compensate for this pain, it has some fascinating musical numbers. Also as classical it could be classified ‘One, two, three … splash ‘, the film with which Tom Hanks became known worldwide, in which he fell in love with a mermaid played by Daryl Hannah.

Also Disney + has left great romantic gems in the field of animation. It is the case of ‘Wall-E’, one of the best Pixar films, which has left a deep mark with the love story between Wall-E and Eve. OR ‘Beauty and the Beast’, the first animated film nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture, in which the intelligent Bella fell in love with a beast that hid a bewitched prince and who taught us all that of “beauty is in the heart.” To enjoy.

Advertising – Keep reading below

‘Forever and ever’ (1998)

This is a revision of the Cinderella story (which you can also find on Disney +), but with a very feminist air and at the same time very sweet or ethereal. It is a delicious film directed by Andy Tennant (‘Sweet Home Alabama’, ‘Only fools fall in love’) starring Drew Barrymore, which is very close to the original story of the Perrault brothers but making all their myths more humane and tender. The Perrault brothers appear in a film in which Anjelica Houston shines in the role of the selfish stepmother and in which Leonardo Da Vinci (Patrick Godfrey) is the tutor of Cinderella, here called Danielle.

WATCH MOVIE

‘Crazy love / forbidden love’ (2001)

An impossible love story that could have fallen into the topics of romantic teenage drama between two people of different class and origin, but that does not. Director John Stockwell (who, as an actor, played Cougar in ‘Top Gun’) manages to put together a decent movie in which Jay Hernández plays a Chicano kid from a poor neighborhood who falls in love with Kirsten Dunst, a posh rich whose father is a congressman. Obviously the parents are not clear about this relationship but they will do everything possible to move it forward.

WATCH MOVIE

“One, two, three … splash!” (1984)

Tom Hanks: almost 100 films as an actor, 60 as a producer and two Oscars. But before the ‘Big World News’ actor became one of Hollywood’s heavyweights, he shot his second film in 1984, with which he already became world famous. In it, he falls in love with a mermaid with bangs who was brought to life by Daryl Hannah who got her romantic, sweet and very sensual interpretation right. Sure you have heard of this movie, but … have you seen it? Well now is the time to enjoy it.

WATCH MOVIE

‘Smiles and tears’ (1965)

‘Smiles and tears’ is one of our favorite films of all time, with one of the most iconic couples in romantic cinema, Julie Andrews and the late Christopher Plummer. Maria and Captain Von Trapp star in the film’s main love story, although there is another secondary one, that of the eldest daughter, Liesl, with Private Rolfe. The film is also a great history lesson that teaches all the evils of Nazism, but to compensate for this pain, it has some fascinating musical numbers like ‘Do, re mi’ or the mythical ‘Edelweiss’.

WATCH MOVIE

‘Wall-E’ (2008)

Animation has brought the world of space closer to the little ones … and the greats. Pixar did it in 2008 not from the standardized point of view of the astronaut, but of the robot. Specifically, that of a scruffy Wall-E, the last inhabitant of the Earth after the human being loaded it in the not too distant future (at this rate), who is left in charge of collecting all the garbage that we have left behind. The story is fabulous and the first hour is simply masterful, with hardly any sounds, bringing out all the best of silent movies and delicately narrating a beautiful story in which love with Eve, space adventures and socio-ecological denunciation are mixed. Essential.

WATCH MOVIE

‘The three musketeers’ (1993)

Charlie Sheen, Kiefer Sutherland, Chris O’Donnell, Rebecca de Mornay, Gabrielle Anwar, Julie Delpy … A very, very large cast for its time in this magnificent adaptation of the classic work by Alexander Dumas. We are in the seventeenth century and D’Artagnan (O’Donnell) travels to Paris to join the king’s guard. But the body has dissolved and only three remain united; the young man will join them to refute a conspiracy against the crown devised by Milady de Winter, the Count of Rocheford and Richelieu. A film full of adventures but with a lot of romance, perfect if you are looking for a film that combines both.

WATCH MOVIE

‘While you were sleeping’ (1995)

This film, which was enormously popular at the time but perhaps you have already forgotten, catapulted Sandra Bullock a little more to success, who a year earlier had released the famous ‘Speed’ with Keanu Reeves. Here Bullock plays Lucy, a subway ticket clerk who is secretly in love with a passenger she sees every day. But one day he suffers an accident and our protagonist will save his life. The film takes place on a Christmas in Chicago, with its snow, its skating, its ice, its little lights and, of course, its Christmas music.

WATCH MOVIE

’10 reasons to hate you ‘(1999)

https: //edit-elle.hearstapps.c … cult film is the ‘grunge’ version set in Seattle in the 90s of Shakespeare’s ‘The Taming of the Shrew’. The argument is most twisted and does not guarantee that, in the end, couples will live happily ever after. Julia Stiles plays Kat, whom her classmates consider an unapproachable person. Her sister Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) is nicer and only wants to go out with boys, but their father (Larry Miller) is very conservative and won’t let her until Kat goes out with a boy. Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), the new kid at school, hires the bad guy (Heath Ledger) to go out with Kat so he can go out with Bianca … A fun mess.

WATCH MOVIE

‘A Lovely Nutty’ (2011)

Opposites attract in ‘A Lovely Nutty’, a sweet Disney Channel original movie starring Sarah Hyland. Hyland plays the most popular girl in his school, Dylan, who becomes the subject of the group’s movie fan Josh’s documentary on popularity. Of course, it doesn’t take long for sparks to fly between a couple who, at first, seem unlikely.

WATCH MOVIE

‘Beauty and the Beast’ (1991)

The youngest may not remember, but there was a time (the 80s) in which Disney, at the animation level, seemed lost, making movies to forget like ‘The brave toaster’. Then came ‘The Little Mermaid’, in 1989, and many of us were speechless, but not as much as when we saw ‘Beauty and the Beast’, which over time has become one of the great Disney classics. It was the first animated film to be nominated for an Oscar for best picture, and with good reason. It tells the story of Bella, locked in the castle of a Beast who, in reality, is a prince imprisoned by a spell. A beautiful love story that improves even with the musical numbers and its iconic soundtrack, the work of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken.

WATCH MOVIE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertising – Keep reading below