3. ‘Gandhi’ (Richard Attenborough, 1982)

Although he had appeared fleetingly in “Sunday, Damn Sunday” (John Schlesinger, 1971), this is actually the first credited appearance of Day-Lewis on the big screen. His role does not carry great weight, he plays a young man who insults poor Mahatma Gandhi, but it was a first stone in his incredible career.

Note: 8’0