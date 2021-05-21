Top 10 Costco Foods Nutritionists Recommend Buy



Costco rotisserie chicken is one of the most popular, versatile, and convenient foods.

At Costco there is a wide variety of foods and some options can be nutritious and healthy according to nutritionists. From their popular rotisserie chicken to their protein bars and individual packets of hummus.

1. Kirkland Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is a nutritious product that can be beneficial to you. However, many varieties are not as healthy as they can be hydrogenated vegetable oils and added sugar. A healthy peanut butter could include in addition to peanuts, a little salt and nothing else. Costco peanut butter only has these two ingredients.

“I suggest to my clients that look for brands that have nothing but peanuts and salt, Plain and simple, ”nutritionist Keri Gans tells Health.

2. Roast chicken

Grilled or rotisserie chicken is nutritious, lower in calories and fat than other options like fried chicken. Store-bought chicken makes cooking easier, is hearty, and can be integrated into other recipes that call for cooked chicken.

Costco’s chicken is one of the most popular products, retailing at a price of $ 4.99. Dietitian SaVanna Shoemaker says via Healthline that the seasoning mixes used in many store-bought roast chickens contain some additives, but you can avoid most of them by not eating the skin.

3. Kirkland Signature Walnuts

Walnuts are one of the best snacks. The Harvard Nutrition Source notes that walnuts are excellent sources of healthy fats, protein, and other healthy nutrients. They are a food that supports heart health and also brain health.

Kirkland Signature, Costco’s brand has several options of natural walnuts, almonds, pistachios and peanuts that you can mix and divide into small portions. The American Heart Association (AHA) indicates that one serving is a small handful or 1.5 ounces of whole nuts.

4. Kirkland Signature Protein Bars

Nutritionists caution that many protein bars can be high in sugar and low in fiber. Kirkland Signature Protein Bars they have 21 grams of protein and 2 grams of added sugar.

The AHA recommends that women do not exceed 24 g of added sugar per day and men no more than 36 g.

5. Frozen vegetables

Costco offers a variety of frozen vegetables which they are as nutritious as freshs. Fruits and vegetables are picked and frozen at their best. You can store them for a long time without losing their nutritional value. Dietitian Talia Hauser advises via Eat This Not That be sure to buy them natural. No seasonings or sauces, no sodium or fat.

6. Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend

Berries are among the foods richest in beneficial polyphenols (especially anthocyanins). They are also rich in vitamins and provide fiber. Kirkland Signature has a frozen bag that offers a blend of blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries.

7. Individual packets of hummus

Hummus is a satisfying, nutritious and sleep-enhancing option.

Hummus is a versatile and nutritious sauce. At Costco you can find organic hummus in individual servings which are perfect since once opened, the product can go to power in a short time due to oxidation.

Through The Healthy, dietitian Sharon Zarabi, director of the bariatric surgery program at Lenox Hill Hospital, suggests swap mayonnaise for hummus or use it as a dip for fresh raw vegetables.

8. Frozen salmon

Salmon is one of the best fish options. It is one of the highest sources of omega-3, it offers quality protein, vitamin D, and other nutrients the body needs.

Dietitian Sheri Kasper, co-founder of Fresh Communications told Eat This Not That that she usually buys frozen farmed salmon in bulk at Costco as it is good value, well frozen and vacuum sealed. He noted that “it’s a good way to make sure you’re getting the recommended two servings per week.”

9. Kirkland Organic Quinoa

Costco sells organic quinoa from Kirkland. Quinoa is a healthy food, with a high content of complete protein and that provides fiber. It is an excellent alternative to rice.

10. Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray

Avocado oil is one of the healthiest for cooking. Its fats are mainly monounsaturated, with oleic acid being the most abundant fatty acid. Besides being healthy, it has a high smoke point, resists high temperatures without degrading.

