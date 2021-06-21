Top 10 Christian Bale Movies

Jeremy Fraser & # xA; LA ExposuresGetty Images

Christian baleBorn Christian Charles Philip Bale in Haverfordwest, Wales, on January 30, 1974, he is one of the most important actors of his generation. Winner of an Oscar, two Golden Globes and 2 awards from the Screen Actors Guild, he is also known for being one of the most committed interpreters of the method, that is, depending on the role it can be difficult to work with him.

Become a star at age 13 thanks to Steven Spielberg Y ‘The Sun’s empire‘(1987), his definitive leap to the actor we know today began with the success of’American psycho‘(Mary Harron, 2000).

Reviewing all his filmography, we put together a top 10 with the best films that have Bale in their cast according to the average of their scores on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. Be careful, we are not talking about his best performances, but about the best films in which he has worked. This is the result, are they your favorites?

1 10. ‘Little Women’ (Gillian Armstrong, 1994)

With 20 years, Christian bale pretended to Wynona Rider, but he ended up marrying Samantha Mathis, in the film adaptation of the homonymous work of Louisa may alcott in charge of Gillian Armstrong. The film received three Oscar nominations.

Average grade: 8.15

2 9. ‘Rescue at dawn’ (Werner Herzog, 2006)

The actor gives life to Dieter Dengler, the German-American pilot who, during the Vietnam War, was captured by supporters of the Pathet Lao. The film, directed by Werner Herzog, is inspired by one of his previous documentaries: ‘Little Dieter needs to fly’ (1997). The brother of one of the protagonists of that real episode harshly criticized Herzog for the historical inaccuracy of the film.

Average grade: 8.2

3 8. ‘The 3:10 train’ (James Mangold, 2007)

A Christian bale lame wants to be a hero in the eyes of his son (Logan Lerman) in this highly vindicable western, based on the homonymous tale of Elmore Leonard, that the actor stars alongside Russell Crowe. The film was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Cast.

Average grade: 8.3

4 7. ‘The Great American Scam’ (David O. Russell, 2013)

Christian bale received his second Oscar nomination, the only one to date for Best Leading Actor, thanks to his role as Irving Rosenfeld (a character inspired by the FBI informant in the 1970s Melvin Weinberg), In this crooks and scammers flick he picked up 10 Oscars and got none.

Average grade: 8.3

5 6. ‘The big bet’ (Adam Mckay, 2015)

The actor received his third Oscar nomination for his memorable role in this sour comedy about the outbreak of the economic crisis, starring those who knew how to see it coming and profited from it. The eccentric character of Bale, Michael Burry, is a sociopath with a glass eye and who beats the drums in his office to relieve tension.

Average grade: 8.3

6 5. ‘Batman Begins’ (Christopher Nolan, 2005)

The first part of the trilogy of ‘The Dark Knight’ by Nolan chronicles the origins of the DC character, from the death of his parents to Bruce Wayne’s phobia of bats. Bale he had to gain 45 kg after losing a lot of weight to shoot ‘El Maquinista’. At his audition, he passed other candidates for the role such as Jake Gyllenhaal, Heath Ledgero Cillian Murphy, who finally brought the Scarecrow to life in the film.

Average grade: 8.35

7 4. ‘The Fighter’ (David O. Russell, 2010)

Christian bale won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in his first award nomination for giving life in this drama starring Mark Wahlberg to Dicky Eklund, old boxing legend now addicted to crack who is being filmed for an HBO documentary. Matt Damon Y Brad Pitt were previously groped to give life to the character.

Average grade: 8.45

8 3. ‘The Dark Knight: The Legend Is Reborn’ (Christopher Nolan, 2012)

The third and final installment in the ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy remains the fourth highest grossing superhero film of all time. Its premiere was punctuated by the Aurora massacre (Colorado), when during the film screening an armed man characterized as Bane (the villain of the film played by Tom Hardy) murdered 12 people. Bale he acknowledged that leaving the franchise was like “saying goodbye to an old friend.”

Average grade: 8.6

9 2. ‘Enrique V’ (Kenneth Branagh, 1989)

Two years after debuting in the cinema by the hand of Steven Spielberg in ‘The Empire of the Sun’, Christian bale played, in a small supporting role, Robin, the luggage boy, in the film adaptation of the play by William Shakespeare directed and starring Kenneth Branagh.

Average grade: 8.85

10 1. ‘The Dark Knight’ (Christopher Nolan, 2008)

Considered one of the best superhero films of all time, for months the highest rated film on IMDB of all history, and without a doubt the best installment of the ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy. The work of Bale was overshadowed by the creepy Joker of Heath Ledger, who received a posthumous Oscar for his role in the film.

Average grade: 9.15

