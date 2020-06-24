Top 10 Apocalypse Movies You Can Watch on Netflix, HBO, and Amazon Prime | INSTAGRAM

In social networks users assure that the end of the world is approaching, in the case of movies they have been dealing with the subject for years, with movies of the science fiction genre, combined with drama and always full of action.

For this reason, users are looking for the best movies and we provide them for you to watch on your favorite streaming platform.

Fear of the end of the world is an idea that has been with us for a long time and thanks to cinema and special effects, we can get closer to this without even being something real and thus live it without risks.

Thanks to science fiction, we have seen represented the best ideas on how this will happen to the end of humanity. For all that has happened, feature films are in vogue reflecting how the world could end.

1.- The war of the worlds (Netflix and Amazon prime Video)

It is a science fiction and suspense film directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning. Released in June 2005, it is based on the eponymous novel that H. G. Wells published in 1898. In addition, the original version is narrated by Morgan Freeman.

He reflects on how humanity was so busy with its own concerns that it had not realized that it was being watched over by aliens of superior intellect and sinister intent.

2.- Cloverfield Street 10 (Amazon prime Video)

An American suspense film directed by Dan Trachtenberg; written by Josh Campbell, Matthew Stuecken, and Damien Chazelle, and starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Goodman, and John Gallagher, Jr.

After a traffic accident, a young woman awakens captive in the home of a man who claims to have saved her, since, according to him, there has been a chemical attack and going outside means death. Despite her kindness, she doesn’t know if he’s cheating on her to keep her or if he’s telling her the truth.

3.- 2012 (Netflix)

An unsuccessful writer tries to take his family to safety, while the world disintegrates under the effect of a series of cataclysms.

4.- Legion (Netflix)

When God loses faith in humanity, he orders his angels to begin the apocalypse, but the archangel Michael, who still has hope, sets out to protect a pregnant waitress, so that her son preserves the future of the human race.

5.-Signs of the future (HBO Spain)

After reading terrible predictions in a time capsule, an astronomy teacher believes that his family will play an important role in events that are about to happen.

6.- A quiet place (Netflix)

In the year 2020, mysterious creatures with an extraordinary hearing sense have decimated the world population. A family hides in a cabin and communicates through sign language so as not to be hunted by these monsters.

7.- The Wandering Earth (Netflix)

When the sun goes down, people on Earth build giant thrusters to knock the planet out of orbit and navigate to a new star system. After 2,500 years, young people continue to fight for everyone’s survival.

8.- Deep Impact (Amazon Prime Video)

People worry and try to fix their lives, as they prepare for a comet collision with Earth.

9.- The road (The Road)

The planet has been devastated by a mysterious cataclysm and, in the midst of desolation, a father and his son head towards the coast in search of a safe place to settle. During the trip they will meet other survivors.

10.- Annihilation

Lena, a biologist and former soldier, joins the mission looking for her husband, who disappeared in a region with restricted access. As they tour the area, they find that it is populated by terrifying creatures, as beautiful as they are morphs.