Top 10 alternatives to Google Podcasts that you can try on Android

As time goes by, more users love to listen to podcasts, and many applications make this possible, just go to Google Play and see a wide range of apps of this style, but which one to choose? Usually when we are not sure which app to choose, and there is an option developed by Google, we opt for that, but in this case Google Podcasts is not a reference, but just one more application of the wide range of possibilities what’s in it for you So if you are looking for any alternative to Google Podcasts stay with us.

Top alternatives to Google Podcasts applications

For many it is almost mandatory to listen to a podcast in the morning before going to work or in traffic to clear your mind a bit, so it is essential to have multiple apps to choose from, so we bring you a list of 10 excellent options for you to download and start enjoying.

Podcast & Radio Addict

We start this top 10 with an app highly valued by the user community, with it you can listen not only to podcasts, but to audiobooks, live radio, and YouTube channels. It has a very varied content for all tastes and you can search for content using keywords. You will have access to great functions such as audio effects, schedule a time for downloads, changes in playback speed, among others.

Spreaker Podcast Player

Is it is a simple application to use To listen to podcasts, it has a very organized interface to find the topic you want to listen to. It has a large number of channels that provide continuous content as if you were listening to the radio, you can even store your favorite podcasts in a section called favorites. Further, has the function of live broadcasts that you can configure. By connecting to a live broadcast you have the possibility to interact through chat with other users and with the person who is doing the podcast.

Castbox

Castbox has won awards in previous years on Google Play and iTunes. It has a modern and very simple interface to navigate its extensive content. Podcasts are in at least 70 languages, is intuitive and will offer you personalized recommendations based on your listening history and channel subscriptions. This app also it will allow you to record your own podcasts in a very simple way. Although the download is free, it has the option of integrated purchases.

Audible

An Amazon app that allows you access to more than ninety thousand podcasts and 100% original content, you can listen to all this content, even without an Internet connection. It also allows you to customize the playback speed, has no advertisements and is automatically synchronized across all your devices. However, the app only gives you a 30-day free trial, then you will have to cancel a fee to continue enjoying the podcasts.

Soundcloud

If you are looking for an app that contains a bit of everything, this is the ideal one, since you will find podcasts, music and audios. Count with one extensive catalog, exceeding 100 million audio files. The app is available in multiple languages ​​and has a feature that allows interaction with content creators. Although it is a very complete app, it does not have functions to accelerate the audio and the range of podcast options in Spanish is not that extensive.

Deezer

Since 2020 Deezer has incorporated podcasts to its extensive list of content, although it may seem like a short time, this app already has many podcasts, It has at least 16 categories only in Spanish language. You can create your own playlist and then share it on social networks. With a free account you can access all the content, but with ads, if you go to the paid version you not only enjoy the content without advertising, but you can use the offline mode to download and listen to your podcasts.

Podbean

With this application, in addition to listening to your favorite podcasts, you can create them like a professional. In this app you will find endless updated content, among its most relevant functions is that it allows you to browse topics, categories and trends, in addition stores a history of the reproductions you make and your favorite episodes. It has smart speed, advanced playback and sleep timer.

Podcast Go

Podcast Go has a very simple interface and elegant, it is a very loved app in the user community, since it has many categories with at least three hundred thousand audios only from podcasts. With it you can create your playlist, download and listen to episodes offline, subscribe to receive notifications of new episodes and change the theme of the app.

iVoox

This is one of the podcast’s flagship apps, with which you can enjoy on-demand radio, audios, conferences and lots of entertaining content. The podcasts you will find them ordered by categories and subcategories, it also shows you a session called “Specially for you” with content related to what you hear frequently. iVoox has original podcasts, subscriptions and many useful options such as history and “My lists” for you to store your favorite content and what you want to listen to later.

Spotify

To finish our top app, we cannot fail to mention Spotify, one of the best known and most used apps worldwide, although its strong point is music, it has a very complete podcast session. You will be able to listen to all the content without advertising interruptions, as long as you are a premium user. It has an exclusive search engine for podcasts and gives you personalized recommendations. Has a wide catalog of podcasts with the most recognized authors.

