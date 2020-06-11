After reviewing various film genres, such as westerns, musicals, war movies, suspense films or comedies, it’s time to talk about the adventure genre. Adventure movies have historically been the entrance to the magical world of movies for the little ones, each generation had its favorite adventure hero Errol Flynn was Robin Hood and Captain Blood, Burt Lancaster (with the invaluable help of his friend Nick Cravat) was the fearsome mocker and the hawk and the arrow, Steve McQueen conquered the world with a baseball glove and Harrison Ford became the ultimate adventurer thanks to Han Solo and Indiana Jones.

Star Wars (The Original Trilogy)

When I think of adventures I think of sword duels, princesses, bad guys who seem unbeatable, legendary figures, remote places, fantasy, heroes … There have never been any films that reflected all that as well as the original trilogy of ‘Star Wars’, this is the dream that every child has had in any corner of the world and has been counting for centuries, to see yourself submerged in the midst of countless adventures and escape from harsh reality, but rarely as effectively as that they told us here, the improbable hero, the teacher, the prophecy, Lucas takes all the mess of possible influences, from Flash Gordon to ‘The Hidden Fortress’, from ‘Centaurs of the desert’ to ‘Metropolis’ and delivers the ultimate entertainment .

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

The truth is that I was not very clear if I could put this film here, I do not know if it is more warlike or any other definition, but when I think about adventures I cannot get T.E. Lawrence and David Lean’s direction. Everything is gigantic in ‘Lawrence of Arabia’, its duration, its direction, its music, its actors, its beauty … ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ is a film with two protagonists, the one that gives the film its title, which he gave life (never better said) Peter O´Toole and the desert. This becomes the mythical setting of the film, it is the one that forges the hero and has its own weight, as we can see in his magnificent presentation, when David Lean abruptly passes from the burning match of Lawrence to the burning desert sun. It is a movie made to be enjoyed on a large screen and be recorded in memory as if it were a large canvas,

In Search of the Lost Ark (1981)

George Lucas loved movie serials from the 30s and 40s, things like ‘Flash Gordon’, ‘Dick Tracy’ or ‘Fu Manchu’, so in the early 70s he decided to create his own character to green the genre, he it was about Indiana Smith. He developed a story about an archaeologist who has to find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis take it. In the end he ended up filming ‘Star Wars’ and the story remained in the pipeline. But in 1977 Lucas agreed with his friend Steven Spielberg on vacation in Hawaii and he said he wanted to shoot a James Bond movie, so Lucas remembered Indiana Smith and said “I have a much better character”, Spielberg loved it the idea but not the last name, so the character became Indiana Jones. They decided to call Lawrence Kasdan, who was working on the script for ‘The Empire Strikes Back’, and commissioned him to develop the story. The result was the ultimate adventure movie. To round it all off they decided to have Jones played by Han Solo himself, a Harrison Ford who would go on to become the biggest movie star of the ’80s. Spielberg returned to give a masterclass behind the scenes with an adventure that leaned heavily on the sense of humor and in the continuous debauchery, with the hero going from one event to another with almost no time to breathe. The first two sequels are a step below, but they are still a true delight, especially ‘The Last Crusade’ where they gave the luxury of fathering the adventurer to the original James Bond himself, Sean Connery.

The treasure of Sierra Madre (1948)

One of the great contenders to be the best film of John Huston’s career. The director sets Humphrey Bogart, Tim Holt, and his father, Walter Huston, to seek gold in the midst of the ditto fever. Huston feels comfortable again showing the camaraderie between men but this time the gold will bring out the worst in them, as the Huston character says, “I know what gold can do to the souls of men”, something that cannot be truer in the case of the Bogart character. Never before has a movie star risked playing such a pathetic and selfish character.

The great evasion (1963)

Never has an escape been as entertaining as this one, an elusive film about an evasion that established Steve McQueen as the coolest guy on the planet. John Sturges directs with pulse and precision, and the cast is more than responsive. It’s hard to believe that there were Nazis as dumb and benevolent as the ones in the movie, but it still works exceptionally well. One of the best examples of cinema as evasion.

The Lord of the Rings (The Complete Trilogy)

First we could talk about his triumph as an adaptation, it is difficult for us to think of another Middle Earth that is not what Jackson teaches us, of the success when choosing the cast or its brilliant technical section, but it would be staying on the surface. The great achievement of the New Zealander director was to breathe life into this blockbuster taken care of down to the last detail. The director’s commitment to Tolkien’s work was such that his adaptation acted as his own soul. It has its faults but it is a gigantic and amazing show, which entertains, amuses and excites. For once, Hollywood gave us a product in which the content was on par with the continent. The bad thing is that then they gave us ‘The Hobbitt’ and the magic disappeared completely.

The Princess Bride (1987)

Rob Reiner is one of the most underrated directors of the 80s, he had already done an absolutely cool comedy with ‘This is Spinal Tap’ and had delved into the adventure genre with the nostalgic ‘Count on Me’, and this was his third wonder followed. It also has the great William Goldman (responsible for the scripts of ‘Two men and a destiny’ and ‘All the president’s men’) to adapt his own novel, and its cast is absolutely spectacular, starting with his leading partner and reaching the last of the secondary ones that appear. One of his great successes is his way of playing with the adventure genre itself. The film begins with a grandfather telling a story to his grandson, which is greatly added to by the fact that the grandfather is Colombo and the grandson Kevin Arnold from ‘Those Wonderful Years’. The film tells us like this, using our prejudices about the stories of our childhood, about sword duels, princesses and silly kisses, but in which we end up wishing that everything ends well and that they are happy and eat partridges (and that poor Iñigo Montoya finally avenge his father). And it is that, although we know perfectly well that, as the grandfather says, life is far from fair, a story is always appreciated in which the good win and the bad receive their due (and if in between there are a few laughs and a few memorable scenes, much better).

Master and Commander: Across the World (2003)

An epic film, while human; a huge blockbuster, featuring real people, rather than archetypes. ‘Master and Commander’ is the story of a duel between two ships with which Peter Weir overcomes previous works such as ‘Gallipoli’ or ‘The Year We Live Dangerously’, bringing a vintage and classic flavor that suits him perfectly. Plus Russell Crowe was never better than Jack Aubrey.

The man who could reign (1975)

John Huston had been planning for more than 20 years to bring to the screen Rudyard Kipling’s book that had fascinated him as a child, ‘The Man Who Could Reign’, and was about to do so in the 1950s with Clark Gable and Humphrey Bogart, then in The 60s approached Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas, finally in the 70s he asked Paul Newman and Robert Redford, and it was Newman who told him that these roles should be played by British actors, specifically recommending Sean Connery and Michael Caine. . The two accepted delighted, especially a Caine who was delighted when he learned that his role was originally going to be played by Bogart, his favorite actor. Huston could afford and did not disappoint, delivering an escapist, exciting and fun wonder that overflows charisma in its leading actors.

Taboo (1931)

F.W. Murnau is the best silent director in history, the German was the most prominent member of German expressionism and when Hollywood signed him he was able to blow up the heavy cameras of the time in the incredible ‘Dawn’ but then the problems with the Studios, so he decided to become independent and under his own production make a film in Tahiti with local actors, for this he enrolled another renegade from the industry, the legendary documentary filmmaker Robert Flaherty, director of ‘Nanuk the Eskimo’. Together they made the story and began filming, although tensions between them led to almost the entire film being made by Murnau. The film does not have dialogues but it cannot have more rhythm, or have more fascinating images, and that is not to mention that it has one of the most beautiful endings in the history of cinema.

Ten other essential titles:

King Kong (1933)

Robin of the woods (1938)

Only angels have wings (1939)

The fearsome mocker (1952)

The Moonfleet Smugglers (1955)

The hidden fortress (1958)

Goldfinger (1964)

Back to the Future (1985)

The Goonies (1985)

Spider-Man: A New Universe (2018)