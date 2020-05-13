A tooth and some bone fragments found in a cave in Bulgaria demonstrate that Homo sapiens arrived in Europe more than 45,000 years ago, some 5,000 years earlier than previously thought.

Findings from the Bacho Kiro cave, a prehistoric site on the slopes of the Balkan Mountains, show that Homo sapiens coexisted for thousands of years with the native hominids of Europe, the Neanderthals.

Likewise, early modern humans likely had a strong influence on Neanderthal culture, an international team of researchers reported in an article published in Nature.

Modern humans made bone tools (top row) and bear tooth pendants and other personal ornaments (bottom row), according to two studies.

Image: NATURE 2020

While the study is unlikely to dispel the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Neanderthals, it suggests that the story of how modern humans expanded to Eurasia and replaced our evolutionary relatives is much longer and more complex than we thought.

Until now, the first indisputable modern human remains in Europe came from the Oase cave in Romania and date back to around 41,000 years ago (some specimens found at sites in Italy and Britain are said to be slightly older, but their age is controversial because the findings may not be directly dated.)

Since Neanderthals disappeared 39,000 years ago, this chronology suggested that their decline was rapid and occurred suspiciously close, in relative terms, to the arrival of the first humans in Europe.

Also read: NEANDERTALS INVENTED GLUE?

But the new findings from Bacho Kiro Cave challenge that image, said lead researcher Jean-Jacques Hublin, head of the Department of Human Evolution at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany.

“Pioneering groups brought new behaviors to Europe and interacted with local Neanderthals”Hublin said.

As with many recent discoveries in paleontology, archaeologists who have been digging at Bacho Kiro since 2015 did not come up with well-preserved skeletons or similar spectacular fossils, but instead applied advanced scientific techniques to minute finds that can be easily overlooked or dismissed.

Until recently, in the Bulgarian cave, they discovered a single human tooth and six bone fragments belonging to hominids.

The pieces of bone were so small that they could not be identified by their appearance, but they were studied using a technique that analyzes protein sequences in animal remains and can assign them to one species or another.

On the other hand, the morphology of the tooth found in Bulgaria, a lower second molar, coincides with that of modern humans, the study reported.

In addition, DNA from the remains was extracted and compared with the genetic material of the sapiens, the neanderthals and the Denisovans (a hominid who was living in Asia at the time).

The results confirmed that the inhabitants of the cave had been Homo sapiens.

While Bacho Kiro’s bones date back to carbon around 45,000 years ago, the tools and animal remains associated with them date back to 47,000 years ago, suggesting that humans may have inhabited the site as early as eight thousand years ago. before the final disappearance of the Neanderthals.

Interestingly, tools and bone pendants similar to those unearthed at Bacho Kiro were also found at later Neanderthal sites in Western Europe, prompting the archaeologist to debate which hominid was the first to introduce these more advanced cultural markers.

“Some believe that Neanderthals invented for themselves what we call the Upper Paleolithic, while others like me claimed that it was the result of the arrival of modern humans”Hublin said.

Top view of the tooth (modern human molar) found in the cave in Bulgaria, where it was not believed that there were humans 45 thousand years ago. Image: Rosen Spasov

The findings at Bacho Kiro are further evidence that it was modern humans who introduced these new behaviors and techniques to Europe, influencing local Neanderthals to do the same.

“There are modern humans who arrived in Eastern Europe between 47,000 and 45,000 years ago and, bingo, 44,000 Neanderthals start doing things they never did before”, Hublin pointed out.

Read: DISCOVER THREE GENRES OF HUMAN ANCESTORS LIVED TOGETHER IN SOUTH AFRICA

As for the amount of ‘intimate’ contact there may have been between the two groups, Hublin said a separate study on the presence of Neanderthal DNA in the Bacho Kiro human genome is still ongoing and will be published soon.

We already know that most human populations today have a small and variable percentage of Neanderthal DNA, but whatever the miscegenation that occurred in Bacho Kiro and other contemporary sites, it is unlikely to have influenced our own genome.

This is because another key finding from the recently published study is that the DNA of the humans who populated the Balkans long ago did not contribute to the genome of Europeans today, Hublin said.

In other words, these early Europeans were largely replaced by subsequent waves of newcomers who also came from the Levant and Africa.