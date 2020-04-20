A partnership signed between researchers from Covid Observatory-19 BR and the Health Secretariat of the Municipality of São Paulo has made it possible to monitor the evolution of the epidemic caused by the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with data closer to reality in the capital of São Paulo – the city with the largest number of confirmed cases in the country.

Using a statistical tool known as nowcasting, the team is able to correct the delay in the disease notification system, which is due to the delay – of approximately 10 days – in the processing of diagnostic tests. In this way, for example, it was possible to calculate the existence of 4,493 paulistanos with severe manifestations of covid-19 on April 13, while official data indicated only 3,357 confirmed cases on that date.

The results of the work, carried out within the framework of the Technical Advisory Group on Epidemiology and Mathematical Modeling COVID19 (GT covid-19 Sampa), are available at covid19br.github.io/municipio_SP.

“The main advantage is to enable the public manager to make a decision based on data from the present and not from two weeks ago,” says physicist Vítor Sudbrack, master’s student at the Theoretical Physics Institute of the Universidade Estadual Paulista (IFT-Unesp) under the guidance from professor Roberto Kraenkel. Both are part of the Covid-19 BR Observatory team, an online platform that gathers analyzes based on official data on the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in Brazil. The initiative is the result of collaboration between scientists from Unesp, the University of São Paulo (USP) and the Federal University of ABC (UFABC).

Thanks to the partnership with the municipal secretariat, researchers had access to the local database of the Influenza Surveillance Information System (SIVEP-Gripe), which is managed at the national level by the Ministry of Health. There are concentrated notifications from all patients who were admitted to public hospitals in the capital and were hospitalized with severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

“When the patient is hospitalized with SRAG, notification is made and a sample is taken for diagnosis. The result may indicate whether the cause was the new coronavirus, influenza [vírus da gripe], some other pathogen or it may still be inconclusive “, explains Ana Freitas Ribeiro, health doctor at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas and member of the GT covid-19 Sampa.

Data from the Ministry of Health indicate that, in epidemiological week 14 – which corresponds to the period between March 29 and April 4 -, about 90% of confirmations of SARS by respiratory viruses (7,333) corresponded to cases of covid-19. “However, in that same period, 89% of the cases notified at the national level were still under investigation”, says Ribeiro.

According to Paulo Inácio Prado, professor at the Ecology Department at USP’s Biosciences Institute and a member of the covid-19 BR Observatory, the methodology used by the group to correct this delay in recording covid-19 cases in the city of São Paulo could be applied in any city ​​in the country.

“We are interested in making new partnerships that allow us access to the SIVEP-Gripe databases. In the covid-19 Sampa WG, there is a dialogue between researchers from universities, the health system and the city hall. The correction of the data notification delay officials is the result of this transdisciplinary dialogue, which I see as a very useful subsidy to public policies because it is built together with managers “, says Prado.

Accurate monitoring

The researchers interviewed by Agência Fapesp explain that the nowcasting tool does not correct the underreporting of asymptomatic cases and those infected with mild symptoms, which are currently not being tested in the country.

The covid-19 epidemiological surveillance protocol adopted by Brazil determines to test, as a priority, patients who need hospitalization, health professionals and people who died due to SARS.

“As there are not enough tests for the entire population, it is assumed that the monitoring of serious cases can give an idea of ​​the whole and indicate the pace of growth or retraction of the epidemic”, explains Sudbrack.

This surveillance strategy, however, has been hampered by the delay in notifications – mainly in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo, which concentrates most of those infected with the new coronavirus. Due to logistical limitations, the time interval between the arrival of the critically ill patient to the hospital and the confirmation of the diagnosis has been, on average, 10 days. The official data without the correction of the nowcasting, therefore, indicate the hospital occupancy rate for covid-19 of 10 days ago.

“Until March 20, the official number of cases [1.231] in the municipality is very similar to the one pointed out by the nowcasting tool [1.254]. From that point the curves on the graph start to diverge, indicating that the number of new tests carried out had exceeded the processing capacity of the health system “, says Sudbrack.

To work around the problem, researchers at the covid-19 BR Observatory used statistical techniques that allow correcting the official number of cases according to the average distribution of delay in notification.

“If I have a friend who is always 10 minutes late to reach an appointment, I know I can arrive 10 minutes after the scheduled time. So, there is a good chance that we will arrive together. I adapted based on average behavior. The logic of the tool is more or less the same “, explains Sudbrack.

In addition to helping managers prepare the health system to serve patients, the tool makes it possible to make other types of calculations with greater precision.

“Without the correction of nowcasting, for example, the estimated doubling time for severe cases of covid-19 in the city of São Paulo was over 10 days in early April. When we made the correction we realized that, in fact, the amount of severe cases doubled every seven days. Before the quarantine was decreed, on March 22, cases doubled every four or five days. This rhythm remained until March 24, and from then on, time started to increase, a sign that social distance is holding back the spread of the virus “, he says.

In Sudbrack’s assessment, however, the current situation does not yet allow thinking about the relaxation of the measures adopted to contain the spread of the epidemic. “We are still in a delicate condition. If we have around 5,000 cases today, we will have approximately 10,000 in a week. And we run the risk of throwing out all the work already done if the movement of people is released ahead of time. doubling time in Italy, for example, has already exceeded 25 days and social isolation measures are only slowly beginning to relax, “he says.

On the edge

An estimate available on the covid-19 BR Observatory page points out that, if measures had not been taken to contain the spread of the new coronavirus and to expand the capacity of the public health system, the beds of the intensive care unit (ICU) in the municipality São Paulo would have reached 100% occupancy on April 2. In other words, the public network of the capital would have already collapsed.

As Prado points out, it is estimated that a severe case of covid-19 remains hospitalized, on average, for 11 days. Therefore, even with the increase in the doubling time of cases of the disease, critically ill patients continue to accumulate in hospitals. “At the moment, the covid-19 Sampa GT projects an increase of at least 20% in the demand for ICU beds every week”, he reveals.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.