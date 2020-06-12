Everything indicates that the studio is working on a sequel to ‘Gladiator’, so the producer of the first installment has started to reveal some fun facts that happened during the filming of the movie, and apparently this was going to be much more epic than what you ended up seeing on screen, since Ridley Scott wanted a rhino in the film.

Many times the ideas that the directors have, end up exceeding the budget that has been allocated for production, so many scenes are ruled out and that happened to Ridley Scott, since in addition to facing dangerous tigers in the arena, Maximus Decimus Meridius was going to have to deal with an enraged rhino.

Despite the fact that the film won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, producer Dog Wick still regrets not being able to fulfill Ridley Scott’s wish of having a rhino in the scenes of the colosseum, since having a real one was too dangerous, while creating one using CGI was very expensive, so if the sequel occurs, he hopes to be able to deliver Scott his rhino, Wick revealed in interview with Comicbook.

“There are problems that were really more about cost, for example, Ridley wanted a rhino in the sand And, when we talked to the animal trainers, they said, well, it’s great to work with them, but once they start running, you can’t stop them. So we put a price on a CG rhino and it was too expensive, so I would say it was one of the regrets since we couldn’t give Ridley a CG rhino, ”Wick explained.

Due to the scenarios the film presented, only some sections of the Roman Colosseum were recreated, while the rest of the arena was built on a computer using CGI technology, which undoubtedly took a large chunk of the film’s budget and there were no longer any funds to create the rhino that Ridley Scott wanted.

This is how it was revealed that Ridley Scott wanted a rhino in ‘Gladiator’ and thanks to the fact that technology has had great advances since the film was released in 2000, the director may be able to fulfill his wish in the sequel and give us another shocking movie.