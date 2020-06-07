After almost three months of closing its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the most popular theme parks in the United States reopens its attractions, although the cases of patients have not decreased, so did many people attend? This was the reopening of Universal Orlando.

As part of the United States’ health plan, the park had to suspend its activities so that the contagions of Covid-19, which has plagued the entire planet, will not increase, however, to avoid more losses for the company, the government has allowed the place to reopen, although it was not what they expected.

According to the Theme Park Insider portal, the public that attended last Friday, June 5, was less than expected and much less than last year, and the lines were long, but due to the distance between one person and other, so the wait times in games were actually around 15 minutes.

We’re back – and can’t wait until you are too. pic.twitter.com/3zylfPQ4wl – Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) June 5, 2020

The good side of this is that there is enough space that allows guests to comply with social distancing, one of the norm that the park has set, as well as that all the time they must use mouthguards, the characters in the movies are in a separate area from the people and everyone must take their temperature before entering.

Although this was the reopening of Universal Orlando, the same source indicates that attendance will probably not increase much in the following months, until the coronavirus has been controlled, which could reflect a considerable loss at the box office compared to 2019.

Another park that is already getting ready for reopening is Disney World, also located in Orlando, Florida, but it will be until July 11, 2020, when everything is expected to have calmed down.