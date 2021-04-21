Too much vitamin D to protect against COVID-19 is causing serious side effects

The abuse in the consumption of nutritional supplements with vitamin D is already taking high bills on people’s health.

One of the lesser-known incentives of the COVID-19 pandemic is the abuse in the consumption of medicines and food supplements. In search of some type of protection against the virus, the exaggerated intake of exogenous substances at rates that the body is not used to can be dangerous. Such is the case with vitamin D.

What is vitamin D?

The body requires substances to grow and operate healthily. Some of these are vitamins, which promote correct functioning of the organism. The vitamin Dspecifically, it helps humans to absorb calcium, one of the building blocks of bones.

At low levels of vitamin D, bone system becomes weak and diseased. Some of the most common conditions are osteoporosis and rickets, in which the bones are not strong enough to support muscles and protect internal organs.

This is not its only role. In the same way, it supports the nervous, muscular and immune system. In times of COVID-19, having a strong immune system is an added value. For this reason, an alarming number of people began taking supplements rich in this substance. The consequences are already surfacing.

The relationship between vitamin D and COVID-19

Various studies showed that an increasing number of COVID-19 positive patients turned out to have a significant deficiency of vitamin D in the body. For this reason, a trend was unleashed by consuming high levels of supplements food in for the sake of protecting yourself against the virus.

The abusive use of these substances propelled a market of close to 1,100 million dollars in the world, according to figures from the Spanish newspaper El País. The repercussions on the health of consumers are serious, since the supplements were often bought without consulting a specialist before.

What are the health effects?

Hypercalcemia in children and adult patients becomes more and more common among people who took more vitamin D than recommended. It should be understood that each body works differently, and that there are health protocols that do not involve the consumption of exogenous substances to maintain health in people.

In an effort to inform the population, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) confirm the seriousness of these excesses:

“Consuming too much vitamin D can be harmful. Too high concentrations in the blood (greater than 150 ng / mL) can cause nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, confusion, pain, loss of appetite, dehydration, excessive urination and thirst, kidney stones, kidney failure, arrhythmia and even death. ”.

Various health institutions around the world have alerted the dressing population to overuse of food supplements. Even more so if they are self-medicated. It seems that warnings ignored.

