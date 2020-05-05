Week of general increases in international equities, which registered revaluations close to 3% in Europe and the US, and even higher in some emerging countries. In this sense, comment that some American indices, such as the Nasdaq 100, came to stand at only 6% of maximums, something unthinkable a month ago, when the world was going to “end”. We were not so bad before, nor so good now. It seems like too much rebound.

Likewise, this return to risk translated into increases in fixed income, with significant contractions in European sovereign irrigation premiums, with peripheral countries registering falls in yields of around 20 bps in Spain and Portugal.

In the US, the expected advance data for 1Q20 GDP was released, which ended the longest expansionary period in the historical series, registering the largest drop since 4Q08 with a contraction of -4.8% quarterly annualized (vs -3.9% ey + 2.1% in 4Q19), which in all probability will worsen significantly in 2Q20. By components, private consumption and investment registered the greatest contraction, penalized by confinement measures, increased uncertainty and the tightening of financial conditions, while public spending and the foreign sector provided some support, with imports falling almost double that of exports.

In Europe, for its part, we also learned about the 1Q20 GDP data for the Eurozone, registering the worst figure since Eurostat began to follow growth in 1995, with a quarterly drop of 3.8%, which is likely to worsen significantly in 2Q20. In the same line, the growth data for Spain, France and Italy, -5.2%, -5.8% and -4.7% respectively, were known, which represent the worst contractions in the historical series dating from 1970 , 1949 and 1981. In addition, in Spain, as could be expected, the unemployment rate in 1Q20 rebounded strongly to 14.4%, while retail sales in March registered the greatest historical drop, marking series lows.

In the commodity markets, volatility remains high in crude prices, especially in the WTI more subject to financial operations than the Brent, with greater exposure to trading positions. In this sense, the rebound exceeds + 5% in Texan oil, while in the European benchmark Brent it reaches + 17%, up to USD 17 / b and USD 25 / b, respectively, given signs of a recovery in demand and a cutback. of the offer. In the first case, the start of the unconfinement plans in Europe, the signals from the USA. and the recovery in traffic data in China support the consumption of crude oil.

Finally, in the heat of business results, we continue to see figures both in the US as in Europe, although the medium-term visibility of companies is still limited to discount a near bottom in business results. Thus, in the S&P 500 with 40% of the reported index, sales grew 1%, with 63% of companies improving estimates, while in EPS the drop was 15%, with 65% of companies improving consensus estimates. For its part, in the Stoxx 600, with only 25% of the index presented, sales fell 7% and EPS -25%, with 60% of companies improving estimates in sales and 52% in profits.

As for our view of the markets, the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy remains high, and the GDP data collected this week only reflects the blow suffered in the last 15 days of March. For this reason, we will closely follow the downward reviews of economic growth, the most advanced indicators of the cycle and the impact on EPS as we gain visibility. Until then, despite the rebound in recent weeks, it seems difficult to see a sustained floor in the stock markets. Continuity in the slowdown in the rate of contagion continues to be a necessary condition, although not sufficient, to see a sustained rebound in the markets and a careful balance must be maintained between economic reactivation and social distancing to prevent a rebound in