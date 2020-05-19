         Too many icons in the menu bar? So we can remove them

The menu bar of our Mac is where, in addition to accessing the different menus of the apps that we use on our computer, we see various icons appear that show us information. These icons, which appear on the right side, include battery status, Siri, Spotlight, date and time, etc.

Without a doubt, through all these little icons we get very useful information of the system, although sometimes, especially when too many accumulate, the bar can get a little full and we lose sight of useful information.

The icons that we see in the menu bar come from two different sources; first we find the system icons, which come by default, and secondly, those that certain applications, such as NordVPN, Skype or Parallels, to name a few examples, can put there.

How to remove or reorder menu bar icons

Deleting icons from the menu bar is very simple, although some details must be taken into account. If it is an icon of a third party app that we have installed, the best way to remove it is search in the app options, if we are offered the option. If not, the only way to make it disappear is to close the application.

For all other icons the way to eliminate them is very simple:

Hold down the Command (⌘) key.

We click and drag the icon off the bar.

When an “X” appears next to it we release it.

Simple, right? Also, using this same system, but dropping the icon again on the bar instead of outside it, we can sort all icons that appear so that they are to our liking. The only icon that we must respect its position is the one that gives us access to the Notification Center and that is on the far right of the bar.

Without a doubt, being able to reduce the amount of information we see in the menu bar will allow us to focus on what is most essential for us. Also, especially on laptops with the smallest screen, we would appreciate some space.

