[This article contains some spoilers from the first four episodes of Too Hot to Handle, season 2. Enjoy it at your own risk, lovelies!]

Soooo, season 2 of Too Hot to Handle just dropped on Netflix, and to be honest? I’ve been super psyched about what’s coming this season. I gotta say, it’s nothing like Love is Blind or even Dating Around. But you have to admit — there’s something stupidly alluring about this reality show’s premise. Getting sex-obsessed participants to travel to an exotic island, having them shack up with each other in an Instagram-worthy villa, and then tell them via an AI cone they can’t have sex with each other? Maybe it’s just me, but this is the type of reality TV I’ve been craving as the summer heats up.

But, in the name of all things Netflix, it’s not just the show’s concept which is keeping us sweltering hot. It’s definitely the sexual tension between some of the show’s absolutely stunning contestants which have us swooning. One such couple? Melinda and Marvin.

Now, right from the get-go, it was clear the NYC beauty and the sexy Parisian model (yeah, you read it right) had chemistry. But it was both their sensitive sides that were so compelling.

But since it’s clear these two are going to be on a roller-coaster ride throughout the season, it leads us to wonder: Whatever happened to them post-THTH? Because the way things are going, maybe there’s a chance they can stick it out!

Are Melinda and Marvin still together?

Unfortunately, it’s still too early to call what’s going on with this couple on THTH. Even their IG pages are bare of each other’s faces — though it’s probably because they need to keep the end of the secret under wraps. Dang it, Netflix — can’t you just let us know already?

Now, you have some things to clear up, Monsieur Marvin, because after doing a deep dive into your IG photos, you just happen to be wearing a band on that finger in some pics! What does this all mean and more importantly — does this have anything to do with the show? (Full disclosure, Marvin did put his Instagram on private, so we can’t show you proof that he was wearing a ring on his ring finger, but maybe’ll he’ll go public soon and explain all.

Until the next set of episodes come out (take a look at the schedule here!), We’ll just be sitting on our couches, wondering if Melinda and Marvin stuck it out. And for all things good in the world — let’s hope they do!

