Just this week the new series of ‘Stargirl’ premiered on The CW and the problems have already started, since apparently the new program started off on the wrong foot, this due to the fact that due to some technical issues they had to cut the duration of the chapter, which resulted in some deleted scenes from the series .

‘Stargirl’ revolves around Courtney Whitmore, a high school student who discovers in the basement of her house a mysterious weapon called, Cosmic Staff, which will give her the ability to become a powerful heroine, with which she will become part of the Justice Society of America, although still We haven’t seen the weapon in action, this is expected to happen in the next chapter in the series.

Being one of the most anticipated shows on Arrowverse, you would think that the chain would give certain freedoms to production, But it seems that the rules apply equally to everyone, which is why in an interview with Decider, the showrunner of the series, Geoff Johns, revealed that the first 2 chapters of the series had been thought as a movie, however, The CW told them each should be 42 minutes long, so they had to remove some scenes.

“Episodes 1 and 2, were designed to be a two-hour Stargirl movie, Essentially, both cuts, our final cuts were over 50 minutes. That was closed. When we had to go in and cut one and two to transmit, that was a challenge. We really looked at a couple of different ways to do it, “Johns explained.

Thus, the scenes that were left out range from small moments such as one that shows Courtney stumbling over a newspaper, to one that involves a mysterious character who looks strangely at the protagonist, as well Several sequences that showed Stargirl living with her classmates at school were discarded.

Fortunately there is good news for all heroin fans, Since the deleted scenes of ‘Stargirl’ can be seen in the chapters that will be shown on the DC Universe platform, since as it is the DC streaming service, the episodes will be transmitted in full, as originally thought.