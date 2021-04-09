Too ambitious a schedule for F1 in the midst of a pandemic?

04/09/2021 at 1:29 PM CEST

Formula 1 already demonstrated last season 1, at the height of the pandemic, which had the capacity to carry out a 17 Grand Prix World Cup with maximum security guarantees. The championship ‘bubble’ detected only 78 positives among a total of 78,000 PCR tests and among the pilots only three (Sergio perez Y Lance Stroll, both from Racing Point, and the champion from Mercedes Lewis hamilton), they were infected during the season. The context of Covid-19 is beginning to change, although the rate of vaccination in the world advances slowly and there are still many restrictions in terms of capacity and international travel. For all these reasons, the record schedule of 23 grands prix presented this year by Liberty and the FIA ​​seems difficult to fulfill and perhaps too ambitious.

For now, the 2021 World Championship raised the curtain as planned in Bahrain and moved to Europe with enough signs of being able to hold the following tests, the Emilia-Romagna GP, in Imola (April 18), the Portuguese GP, in Portimao (May 2) and the Spanish GP, in Barcelona (May 9). In all three countries there are currently restrictive measures in terms of restaurant hours and curfew and while the Imola race will be held behind closed doors, it remains to be seen if the Circuit de Barcelona can maintain its idea of ​​organizing an event with public in reduced capacity.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

The historic Monaco GP (May 22), which last year could not be held due to Covid-19, is also currently debating whether it leaves the stands of the Principality empty. The Azerbaijan GP in Baku (June 6) will take place without spectators, and the doubts begin from here. Without an audience and with many logistical problems in travel, the races in America and Asia are more than doubtful. Starting with Canada (June 13), while the other tests are concentrated in the final section of the course, between October and November, with great prizes in Singapore, Japan, the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Australia. In case of having to replace any of these tests, Saudi Arabia or Bahrain could do a double or even the visit to Turkey could be repeated. The 23 races could remain at 20 or 21. For the moment and pending the pandemic, F1 continues with its plans. 2021 F1 World Championship calendar:

1st 03/28 Bahrain Sakhir

2nd 04/18 Emilia Romaña Imola (Italy)

3rd 02/05 Portugal Algarve, Portimão

4th 09/05 Spain Barcelona-Catalonia

5th 23/05 Monaco Monaco (urban)

6th 06/06 Azerbaijan Baku

7th 06/13 Canada Gilles Villeneuve, Montréal

8th 06/27 France Paul Ricard, Le Castellet

9th 04/07 Austria Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

10th 07/18 Great Britain Silverstone

11th 01/08 Hungary Hungaroring

12th 08/29 Belgium Spa-Francorchamp

13th 05/09 Netherlands Zandvoort

14th 12/09 Italy Monza

15th 09/26 Russia Sochi

16th 03/10 Singapore Marina Bay (urban)

17th 10/10 Japan Suzuka

18th 24/10 United States Americas Circuit, Austin, Texas

19ª 10/31 Mexico Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

20 th 07/11 Sao Paulo José Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo (Brazil)

21st 11/21 Australia Albert Park, Melbourne

22nd 05/12 Saudi Arabia Jeddah (urban)