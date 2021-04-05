Tony Yoka asks Joe Joyce

The French Tony yoka (10-0, 8 KO), current European Union Heavyweight Champion, has expressed the desire to reissue the final of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. In it, the Frenchman beat the British Joe joyce (12-0, 11 KO), who coincidentally is now the European Heavyweight Champion.

Therefore, the fight would make all the sense in the world if Joyce were not in negotiations with Oleksandr Usyk for a tremendous fight that would serve to elucidate the interim WBO champion and official contender for the world title. In fact, it is said that Joyce and Usyk already have everything agreed and are only waiting for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to officially announce their unifying commitment, something that could arrive next week.

Despite this, Yoka does not give up in her endeavor, and has said that «He would love to fight Joyce. I will beat him, as I did as an amateur, because I know how to do it. He can beat everyone except me, I’m not afraid of him ».