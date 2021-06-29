Tony Soprano returns in trailer for The Many Saints of Newark

Another television great returns with a movie. It is the turn of The sopranos for reliving the phenomenon that became the HBO Max series. Fifteen years have passed since the controversial end of the acclaimed show, but we will finally see in a few months The Many Saints of Newark, the prequel that will narrate how Tony became the criminal we met more than 20 years ago for the first time and we already have the first trailer.

Directed by Alan Taylor, and written by David chase, the creator of the series, The Many Saints of Newark tells the story of the Soprano family and Moltisanti between the 1960s and 1970s. The trailer reveals that the story will focus on the relationship between Dickie Moltisanti and Tony Soprano as a teenager. Most likely, about how the young man learns to move among criminal groups and eventually form his own.

The trailer shows how smart young Tony was and how troublesome his mother (Vera Farmiga) was. Likewise, as Dickie’s influence is who introduces him to the mafia. The film will also have context the riots of 1967 and the tension between groups of Italian Americans and African Americans of that year in New Jersey. The trailer shows some of the shootings and killings that will escalate the conflict.

The Many Saints of Newark will feature Michael gandolfini, son of James Gandolfini the original actor, in the role of Tony Soprano. In addition to Farmiga, Alesandro Nivola was added as Moltisanti, as well as Leslie Odom Jr. and Jon Bernthall. Originally, the film was going to be released in September 2020, but as you can guess, its premiere was delayed due to the pandemic. It is a fact, however, that we will see it before the end of the year.

This is not the first great series about criminals to return with a movie. A couple of years ago, as you may recall, we also saw El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie – 93%, the sequel to Breaking Bad, written by the show’s creator, Vince Gilligan. That production told the fate of Jesse (Aaron Paul), one of the protagonists who managed to escape from the group of neo-Nazis who had him kidnapped and manufacturing methamphetamine to sell on the black market for drugs.

As sure they remember, The Sopranos is one of the first HBO classics. The series, which aired between 1999 and 2007, was one of the most watched on the channel. The show won many accolades during its run, including 21 Emmys and five Golden Globes. The show is considered one of the best in television history and, like some of the most popular, had a finale that left his fans divided.

The Many Saints of Newark will hit theaters on October 1. In the United States it will be released in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time. This plan is not reproduced in Latin America, where it will have 35 days on the billboard before finally joining the catalog of the recently launched streaming platform. There you can also find the complete Sopranos series, in case you haven’t seen or finished it yet and have time to do so before the prequel.

