Tony La Russa did not see badly that the Twins tried to hit Yermin Mercedes with a pitch

The manager of the Chicago White Sox, Tony La Russa, he went “against” one of his players in the middle of the MLB game.

Yermin mercedes he hit a two-run homer with a 3-0 count despite his team leading by 10 runs. There’s no doubt that the Twins didn’t like that, and that’s why they tried to hit him with a pitch the next game.

As normally the leaders defend their players, this time it was not like that, Tony La Russa apparently he thinks the Twins got it right.

Here the report:

“I have no problem with the way the Twins handled that.” White Sox manager Tony La Russa voiced his thoughts on Twins pitcher Tyler Duffey’s pitch from tonight’s game after he threw a pitch behind Yermin mercedes.