Tony La Russa already has the Latino who will replace Eloy Jiménez

The Chicago White Sox they already have the player who is going to play in left field while Eloy Jiménez recovers from a whole in the MLB.

Although many thought that White sox could sign Yoenis Céspedes or Yasiel Puig in order to fill the void of Eloy Jiménez, it turned out that Tony La Russa, the team’s manager, wants Dominican Leuris García in that position.

La Russa is in love with the work that Leurys García has done during the Spring Training even though he missed the entire 2020 season of the MLB.

Multiple reports expected to see the organization’s number one prospect, Andrew Vaught, in that position, yet La Russa has always been a fan of seniority in the field. MLB.

Here his words:

“If I had to write it now, [Leurys] Garcia would probably play left field, “La Russa said.

