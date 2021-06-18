Tony la Rusa and the return of the year

About Tony la Russa you can write a book, two, even a saga; You can write about his years as a player, how he was not so brilliant, well to the point that no one remembers that time today; all connoisseurs always recall what came next, as a manager, first with the White Sox from the late 1970s to the early 1980s, then with the Oakland Athletics, and later his peak with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Many already speak of a dynasty with the red birds and if after their arrival in the mid-90s, the Cards entered the media context, it was because of the home runs of Mark McGwire until with the arrival of the new century, things began to change.

With the Buch Stadium franchise, Russa won the 2006 World Series against the Detroit Tigers and then repeated the dose in 2011, with a famous comeback against the Texas Rangers, in which many analysts consider as one of the best World Series in history.

The mythical strategist was even the one who discovered the great Albert Pujols and also other stars such as Adam Wainwright and Chris Carpenter shone under his aegis; that is a fact that history jealously guards.

In this 2021, the return of the Russa, nine years after his farewell from baseball, surprised the fans but if anyone was the one indicted to take the reins of the Chicago White Sox, that was the old Tony.

As of this writing, the South Chicago cast has the best record in all of Major League Baseball and if anyone doubted the potential of the organization to achieve great things this season, they would have to rethink several of the questions, as the team is there, pushing hard to be a serious candidate to discuss the ring.

At this point it is worth clarifying that the impact of the Russa is vital for these results, because we are talking about a man who knows how to get the most out of his players and also works a lot with team dynamics, something that the White Sox needed, since there was the talent, just there was no one to polish the material

In the staff Tony la Rusa will be the return of the year among the managers and perhaps for October, he will give us a pleasant surprise to those of us who love this sport.