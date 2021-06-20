Tony Khan, the young businessman who stands up to the wrestling empire

In 1982, Vince McMahon, an American businessman, bought his father’s stake in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). At that time, wrestling was a regional business. Over the years, McMahon spread the passion for wrestling across the country, with illustrious wrestlers such as Hulk hogan. Later, already under the WWE brand, US wrestling has become a worldwide phenomenon. The industry to this day is still dominated by McMahon.

The same year that McMahon entered the business through his father, Tony Khan was born in Florida. The son of a Pakistani immigrant who made a fortune in the US, Khan today chairs the All Elite Wrestling (AEW), an alternative wrestling competition that stands up to the almighty WWE.

The dimension of WWE is still much larger than that of AEW. Last year, McMahon’s company brought in $ 974 million, down from $ 43.8 million for Khan’s television business.

Khan launched AEW in 2019. He could not have done it without the help of his father Shahid, who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, a professional team in the American NFL, and with a fortune of 8,000 million dollars. Despite believing it was not a good idea, Shahid invested $ 100 million in his son’s dream. Tony started out by convincing former WWE stars like Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes to power their own show. He managed to build a product and an agreement with the television channel TNT, owned by conglomerate WarnerMedia. His first three months were a success. Dynamite, the name Khan chose for his wrestling show, has aired weekly since then on a two-hour episode. The show has been gaining audience, with an average million viewers, roughly half of what WWE achieves with Raw, its Monday night show.

The WWE figures are still well above those of the AEW. McMahon’s publicly traded business brought in $ 974 million in 2020. AEW received 43.75 million from TNT, an amount that made up most of its revenue last year. Khan, on the other hand, has taken advantage of the havoc the pandemic has wreaked on WWE. He has hired some of the fighters McMahon’s company has fired as part of the budget cuts.

Khan likes to stay away from the cameras, except for some social media promotions. McMahon, however, is also famous for playing a character in the ring. In any case, from the AEW they assure that they do not have a team of writers like the WWE. According to Forbes US, AEW’s pay-per-view and ticket sales numbers are growing. The young entrepreneur expects his company to be profitable this year, although an investment related to the world of video games will keep the AEW in the red.

In August, they will also premiere Rampage, a new show that will air on Fridays at 10 p.m., immediately after it ends Smackdown from WWE on Fox. Khan’s two shows, Dynamite and Rampage, will move in January 2022 to TBS, another WarnerMedia channel, although four specials will be broadcast annually on TNT.

