Tony Hernández, brother of the president of Honduras, is given a life sentence; must pay $ 138 million for drug trafficking



Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernandez.

Judge Kevin Castel sentenced to life imprisonment Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernandez, brother of the president of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez, for drug trafficking offenses.

“It was shown that beyond a reasonable doubt that Juan Antonio Hernández was guilty of the charges against him,” said the judge, who mentioned the testimonies of five cooperators presented by prosecutors. “You have the right to appeal the sentence.”

Prior to his sentencing, Hernández told the judge that he “did not feel prepared” to be sentenced this day, but the judge replied that a jury had already found him guilty since October 2019.

Judge Castel of the Southern District of New York accepted the prosecutor’s request Audrey Strauss, for the seizure of $ 138.5 million, which he described as “blood money.”

“The Government respectfully requests that the Court order the accused to lose $ 138,500,000”, indicated the request.

President Juan Orlando Hernández is in the middle of the controversy over his alleged relationship with drug trafficking, which also came to light during the trial of Geovanny Fuentes, who was sentenced last week for conspiracy in drug trafficking and use of weapons.

In a message on Twitter, President Hernández published that his families were waiting for “the painful news” from New York and assured that a testimony of the cooperators of the DEA had lied. The name of the president appears more than 60 times in the prosecutor’s sentence documents.

Hernández’s lawyer asked the judge to grant him a maximum sentence of 40 years, not life imprisonment, assuring that at that time he would be an “old”, “broken” man.

Judge Castel said that he did not see any evidence of violation of the process against Hernández, who indicated “not feeling comfortable” with his defender, in addition to other alleged violations.

“You can appeal in the Second Circuit”the judge told him, adding that he could try to show that his lawyer did not do a good job.

The judge also referenced that Tony Hernández even received at least one million dollars from Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, to receive protection from the government of his brother Juan Orlando.

The judge also said that he read the letters from Tony Hernández’s mother and brothers, which he described as “wonderful,” that he had read them all.

A narco-government?

In October 2019, in an interview with this newspaper, Honduran human rights promoter Miroslava Cerpas He told this newspaper that his country was “governed by a criminal organization.” His comment arose on the reasons behind the mass migration from his country to the United States.

“There are two clearly, that is fear and hunger. The fear because it is caused by these criminal groups that are in the State with the tolerance of the government. Recently here in New York he was sentenced (Juan Antonio Hernandez), the president’s brother (Juan Orlando Hernandez) for drug trafficking … That is the problem. It’s because organized crime rules us! ”He lamented. “So, the population has nowhere to go to file a complaint. For example, it was demonstrated that this cartel was linked to the MS-13. How is a person going to file a complaint against MS-13 with the National Police if we know that they are linked to those who govern us? ”

The interview with Cerpas was done in Nueva Yok, prior to receiving the “Zabel Human Rights Award” in Chelsea, Manhattan, by the organization Human Rights First.