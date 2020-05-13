For many years we have been able to enjoy all kinds of games with incredible adventures and amazing heroes that make us dream of new worlds. But what nobody can forget is how at the time we could try to copy the almost impossible movements of Tony Hawk in the world of video games and that, after a long wait, he returns in style.

Many are the players who have enjoyed the first installments of the Tony Hawk Pro Skater saga. And, although we have gone through all kinds of rumors and various leaks, it was finally during the first broadcast of Summer Game Festival where we have been able to see the official announcement of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, the great return of the saga with a surprising remake.

On September 4, players will be able to enjoy this incredible bet that will reach PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 not only with improved graphics, but with very well-kept gameplay. And, of course, an impressive way to relive the two titles that, at the time, put our skills to the test.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 | Activision

On the other hand, one of the great proposals of this game is that not only can we enjoy the presence of some of the most recognized tracks, but we can also create our own tracks and share them with other players. Challenge other skate lovers and don’t hesitate show that there is no one to beat you.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remake will feature many new visuals, but also playable. New cheats and challenges have been added, as well as online features. Among the latter, players will be able to create their own parks and share them with the community, thus enjoying a huge variety of playable possibilities. As for the soundtrack, one of the pillars of the saga, its creators have confirmed that the original themes of 1999 and 2000 will be maintained.

Both games will also have a large number of options to customize our skater. In addition to the corresponding editor, we will also have at our disposal all kinds of clothes, shoes and of course tables. Vicarius Visions, its developers, wanted to bring numerous new features to the product in playable and visual terms, but without altering the original formula. In this way we will find classic game modes, but also others that will make their debut for the remake.