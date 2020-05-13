Despite the cancellation of E3 2020, the Summer Game Fest Geoff Keighley has prepared several surprise announcements, and today we met the first one. One of the most beloved classic franchises from the first PlayStation, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, will return as a remaster. His name is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and it will be available next 4th of September on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. You can see his incredible trailer below:

Without a doubt, Activision has fulfilled one of the most nostalgic wishes of the players. Vicarious Visions, the studio responsible for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, is in charge of the development of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. Both companies promise that their proposal will include original material from the first two games: levels, professional skaters, tricks, modes and even the soundtrack.

As regards the skateboarder roster, again we will meet the legendary Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Bucky Lasek, Elissa Steamer, Kareem Campbell, Andrew Reynolds, Bob Burnquist, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Jamie Thomas, Rune Glifberg and Chad Muska. Each will have their own special moves and will also embrace new habilities that were born in recent decades.

Although Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 retains the original levels, Activision says they will offer new challenges to challenge players. Perhaps the most significant innovation in remastering is the inclusion of an online variant. We will have several game modes, some to complete cooperative challenges and others that will face users. At the moment they have not been detailed, but surely in the coming months we will have more information.

You can create your own stage or skater and share it with friends. The editor will be very varied in options

Also, we will have at our disposal a robust skater and level editor, ideal for those who want to expose their creativity. To make matters worse, creations can be shared with friends. “Create-A-Park It will feature a very robust editing suite, allowing an incredible level of customization to create the skate park of your wildest imagination, “they mention. Create-A-SkaterFor its part, it includes iconic skateboard brands and a wide variety of objects to capture your own identity to the character.

Regarding the technical section, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will show improved graphics that will reach the resolution 4K and 60 frames per second. Of course, in the case of consoles you will need a PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X to get the maximum visual detail.

