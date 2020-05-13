PS4) and Xbox One. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Video game fans are in for a surprise, after the remastering of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 games to be used on Play Station consoles will be announced. 4 (PS4) and Xbox One.

Both games, released for different consoles at the beginning of the millennium, had a high popularity among skate lovers in those years. Many who enjoyed both versions of the game received good news today.

It was its own protagonist, Tony Hawk, who through his official Twitter account made the official announcement. With a message that says "happy birthday to me" the former world champion of skate published an image of the renewed versions of the game.

Although it has had more modern versions, neither has reached the level of popularity that versions 1 and 2 reached. In terms of the details of the game, both will keep all the classic characters that appeared in the saga.

In addition, 4K graphics were added, a situation that generates the amazement of many who used the game with the requirements available in graphics in those years. A video has been published on YouTube in which you can see what the new versions of the game will be like.

For its part, various information indicates that most of the songs that appeared in the game will be kept, with the exception of some that have not been authorized. The online multiplayer option will be present this time.

The developer behind the remake of the title is Vicarious Visions, who are recognized for the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane trilogy and already have previous experience bringing classic gameplay to the new generation of consoles.

Rumors regarding the game’s remastering had been ringing out for a long time. For fans of this saga, the official release date will be September 4 worldwide, for PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will come to current consoles