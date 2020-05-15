By Sebastian Quiroz

05/15/2020

Professional skaters like Tony Hawk They have spent their entire lives mastering all possible tricks and movements, except one: that of youth. Time goes by and Activision and Vicarious Visions know it, so for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, all real people that appear in the game will have their current age.

That’s right, instead of playing as a young Tony Hawk or Chad Muska capable of making 900-degree turns in the air and grinding on all possible rails, we have in front of us their current counterparts with more than 50 years on their shoulders. You can take a look at their updated appearances, which closely match their current looks, in the game images that have been provided in the past few days.

Even though Tony is 52 now and Andrew Reynolds is about to climb the 42nd rung of his life, this will not affect the gameplay of the game. This is just great visual detail It reminds us that all those years we spent skating are in the past, but at least we can still do all the tricks we remember in these remasters without the worry of breaking a bone.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will be available on September 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. On related topics, the incredible soundtracks from the original games are now available on Spotify. In the same way, here we tell you if Spider-Man will be present in the remasters or not.

