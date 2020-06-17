Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

As a franchise, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater lived the glory, but the wear and tear of his proposal and the change in fads and consumption of extreme sports ended up representing a dizzying fall that even condemned the genre for years. However, recently and unexpectedly, the hype for skateboards is back in the foreground and that is why the first games of Tony Hawk will see a remake, which, according to the best skateboarder in history, will surprise the fans.

During his participation in the Summer of Gaming event, To ny Hawk spoke about Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, remakes of the first 2 installments of the franchise that will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Initially, the skate legend noted that the idea to bring back the first games was from Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision, who told Tony Hawk that it would be a good time to do the remakes.

Likewise, Tony Hawk noted that the project immediately caught his attention because he considered it as something thought for fans of yesteryear, who have these installments in the best of estimates and who never stopped asking for the return of the franchise.

Finally, the greatest skateboarder in history noted that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will surprise fans of yesteryear: « They really don’t realize how low the resolution was. I really think that hardcore fans of our original series will be satisfied. and probably overwhelmed by how good it is. We had a few mistakes making games in the past, but I think this will really change course. It takes you back to that time. It brings you back to that feeling. And I hope people will enjoyment ».

