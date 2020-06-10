BBC CEO Tony Hall (Birkenhead, UK, 68) announced Monday, in a striking email to public corporation workers, that he is leaving the ship. “If I listened to my heart, I would never want to leave. However, I think that a fundamental part of any leadership is to always put the interests of the organization first,” he explained. There was a general conviction that Hall would hold command until 2022, when the public entity celebrated its centennial. During his seven-year tenure, Hall has been able to restore stability and prestige to an institution whose reputation was seriously damaged by the Jimmy Savile scandal, the popular host who ended up accused of sexually abusing nearly half a thousand children.

The BBC has had to face double pressure in recent years. The emergence of online platforms such as Netflix has devalued the profitability of the quality products that the public chain continued to offer, which has seen part of its stars change sides. But above all, it has suffered a harsh confrontation with the Eurosceptic sector of the Conservative Party, which has continued to accuse the chain of not having managed to maintain its neutrality regarding Brexit. In times of thin political skin, any attempt to analyze objectively the obvious disadvantages of leaving the UK from the EU has been perceived as an attack by the institution’s “left journalists”. On more than one occasion, proposals were launched by the party’s hard wing to boycott some of the BBC’s leading programs and prevent relevant ministers or politicians from attending their interviews. In the memory of many will remain the challenge on the air that the corrosive journalist Andrew Neil launched at the then conservative candidate for being the only one of the electoral contenders who had refused to attend his program.

The tip of this confrontation was put by Johnson himself, when he suggested that his future government would study how to eliminate the license fee paid by millions of Britons to support the expenses of public television, the main source of funding for the BBC. Any citizen who watches public television channels, on any type of screen or reception, must pay about 184 euros per year. Refusing to do so can result in a fine of up to 1,200 euros. “One has to wonder if this type of funding for a television organization still makes sense in the long term, given the way other televisions are funded,” Johnson said.

BBC funding streams are reviewed every decade, with an interim audit midway through. Theoretically, nothing should change until 2022, but Hall has decided that it has to be a new person who leads the corporation in the troubled time ahead.

In addition, a serious problem has arisen that can add much more financial pressure to the corporation. Despite attempts to offer a solution to the multiple accusations of paying men and women differently, the courts have been relentless with the BBC. The victory of journalist Samira Ahmed, who brought the entity to trial for charging much less than her colleague Jeremy Vine for a job that the judges considered equivalent, has opened the doors to a potential river of lawsuits that would seriously jeopardize the viability of the institution.

Corporation President David Clementi has had praise for Hall. It has defined him as an “inspiring and creative leader” that the corporation “has been fortunate to enjoy for seven years, and whose integrity and passion for the values ​​the BBC represents have been obvious to everyone who has treated him.” In the coming weeks, Clementi will launch the delicate substitution process for a position with a remuneration of more than half a million euros but also with a colossal pressure load.