“Tony Ferguson will return to the elite if he wins at UFC 262”: Dana White

Tony Ferguson | Image: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Tony Ferguson to face Beneil Dariush at UFC 262 with a currently two-game losing streak. He can’t afford a third if he wants to pursue a shot at the UFC Lightweight World Championship in 2021 or 2022. Although Dana White He does not look so much towards the title as towards the elite of the division. The president thinks that if «El Cucuy» is capable of winning this Saturday in his new fight will once again be among the top names at 155 pounds (via ESPN).

Dana White and the future of Tony Ferguson

It’s a great fight for him. He’s a huge fan favorite so if he wins he’ll go back to the top of the game. We just have to see which Tony Ferguson shows up for the fight.

It could be thought at the same time that if Beneil Dariush triumphs, it will be he who enters the top of lightweight. He has never really been in that position. Right now he’s on a six-game win streak and beating a big-name fighter like Tony Ferguson would propel him to the top of the division. Looking at the rankings right now “El Cucuy” is in position number five while Dariush is in ninth. We will see what happens in the fight this next May 15.