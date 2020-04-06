Tony Ferguson will put your twelve-game win streak into play when you measure Justin Gaethje in the fight that will lead the UFC 249.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto made the news official Monday afternoon.

Per Dana White (@danawhite), Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje is signed and official for UFC 249, location TBA. – Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 6, 2020

‘El Cucuy’ originally intended to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the Lightweight belt, but with the loss of the Russian, the promotion began looking for a replacement the previous week.

Ranking number four Gaethje is on a streak of three straight wins with first-round knockouts over James Vick, Edson Barboza Y Donald cerrone.

Justin Gaethje

The winner of the fight will have a chance to challenge Nurmagomedov for the undisputed belt.

If won, Ferguson would become the first fighter in history to win two interim titles in a row. The first time was when he subjected Kevin Lee in the stellar of UFC 216.

White is expected to announce the full pay-per-view card in the coming hours.

The event will take place on April 18.