Tony Ferguson trains with Georges St-Pierre and Freddie Roach

Tony Ferguson | Image: Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

Tony Ferguson (25–4) meets Beneil Dariush (20–4–1) on May 15 at UFC 262 at a time in his career that we could qualify as the worst he has ever experienced because he had never lost two fights in a row like the last two he has fought. If you want to compete for the UFC World Lightweight Championship, you have to get back on the road to victory as soon as possible. And so he will be preparing with everything for a solid triumph over his new opponent..

Tony Ferguson trains with GSP and Freddie Roach

We recently confirmed that «El Cucuy» is training with the legendary Freddie Roach but also now we see it also with Georges St-Pierre in recent posts by both on Instagram:

«The real canvas artists at work. It is an honor to share the ring with Georges St-Pierre«.

«Home away from home«.

Beneil Dariush is not as common on social media as Tony Ferguson but obviously he will also be preparing with everything. He knows that he is facing the most important fight of his career. And he is also in a great moment given his streak of six consecutive victories. It will be really interesting what happens between the two in a month and a half.