Tony Ferguson to Khabib “stop being a bitch and sign the contract”

Tony Ferguson is still chasing the fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov were scheduled to meet five times, but due to injuries, failed weight cuts and a pandemic, the fight never took place. It’s one of the fights that many fans wanted to see and even though Nurmagomedov is retired, Ferguson is still waiting for it to happen.

“I’m getting closer to Khabib and that’s the only fight his father wanted for him and that’s the only fight they agreed to yet,” Ferguson told ESPN. But he’s going to watch, man. They are going to try to get as much video from me as possible. Stop being a bitch, stop running, sign the fucking contract, Khabib. It’s the same shit. They keep giving me all these Dominance MMA guys to mentally play with me. “

There is no doubt that the rivalry between Tony and Khabib is alive and well. Although “El Cucuy” believes that a fight with the former champion will take place, it is unlikely that Nurmagomedov will come out of retirement. He has made it clear that he is happy in retirement and focused on training.

Tony Ferguson will return to the Octagon at UFC 262 on May 15 against Beneil Dariush. It could well be a life and death match for El Cucuy, who is coming off two dominant losses to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. Before the setbacks, he was on a 12-fight winning streak and should have had a title shot, but didn’t due to circumstances.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, is 29-0 and retired after beating Gaethje at UFC 254 last October. He has beaten the likes of McGregor and Poirier, but Ferguson still believes he will come back to fight him eventually.

Related: Tony’s Curse vs. Khabib, count of five failed attempts