Tony Ferguson talks about the mistakes made in his fight against Charles Oliveira

By Edwin Pérez – Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is coming off a clear unanimous decision loss at the hands of Charles Oliveira at UFC 256 on December 12.

Tony was highly criticized by fans after the fall to Oliveria, as Ferguson himself was the favorite to take the victory. But Oliveira dominated it from start to finish, and some wonder if Ferguson’s best moment is behind him.

Via Instagram, ‘El Cucuy’ made a publication in which he analyzes the committed in the meeting with Oliveira:

“Without excuses. I waited patiently for three rounds for a D’arce from the ground. (My) arm was slightly engaged from the lever from the first round. Still I waited patiently. In the second round we cut him with an elbow when he attempted the takedown. We were going to work from the ground until an illegal up kick restarted the battle. 3rd round, it was working and it happened! I hit the D’arce from the ground and it came off when I closed the hook instead of completely betting on the D’arce like we did in the fight with Barboza. No excuses, we were close but we fell short! I should have improved my defense on the takedown, well, those things happen ”.

