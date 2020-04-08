The Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje rivalry has kicked off their fight at UFC 249. Being both as they are, in all probability there is not going to be much controversy, much controversy, but at the same time neither of them is going to shut up what they think.

After a few first statements of the second, now the first responds.

“No matter who is in front of me, when people see me fight I put a smile on their faces. I’m going out there to do my job to the best of my ability. Khabib was going to kick his butt, but as far as I’m concerned he’s not in the picture anymore. Now I’m going for Justin Gaethje. I’m going to hit him so hard that he’s going to see stars. I have nothing to say about Khabib or Conor McGregor. For me they are retired, they are two bitches“

