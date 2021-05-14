Tony Ferguson takes advantage of UFC 262 press conference and shoots against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Rival of Beneil Dariush at UFC 262, which takes place tomorrow Saturday, Tony Ferguson took advantage of the event’s press conference to criticize his former rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

With five bouts canceled against the former lightweight champion, the American did not miss the moment when Khabib it was mentioned by one of the interviewers.

By interrupting the press, “El Cucuy” He provoked the former champion, for retiring without making the fight between them.

“He’s an idiot, I don’t want to talk about that guy, I have to go after the best, not the weak. That guy is an idiot “, He said Ferguson.

One of the most feared names in the division in recent years, Tony he lives an unprecedented phase in his career. With two consecutive defeats, the American walked away from the opportunity to win the division belt, which is currently vacant, after the retirement of Khabib.

This weekend, Ferguson will seek to recover against the ninth of the division. In case of beating Dariush, Tony, who is in the fifth, will be able to dream again of the possibility of being crowned linear champion of the division where he was interim champion.

“El Cucuy” 37 years old, comes from losing front Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira, His rival, Dariush he’s on a six-win streak. In his last fight, he beat Carlos Diego Ferreira by decision divided into UFC Vegas 18.