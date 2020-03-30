Tony Ferguson

The former interim champion of UFCTony Ferguson faces the possibility of another cancellation of the fight in front of his archival, Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Californian is still in his hometown, finishing his preparation for the fight of the April 18th in the star of UFC 249. While Nurmagomedov still on Russia after travel restrictions.

The probability that Nurmagomedov Y Ferguson finally measured in the octagon, it was already in danger by the pandemic of the coronavirus, but with Khabib currently stranded in RussiaWithout being able to travel, it makes the fight almost impossible at this point.

In your account Twitter, Sunday morning, the number one contender with a twelve win streak urged Nurmagomedov to accept in a place, and explained that his confinement in Russia will not prevent “Kick your ass”

“On April 18 @TeamKhabib is approaching you are in Russia. Travel bans won’t stop me from kicking that ass. Don’t use it as an excuse to retire. They have sent you many locations, send us 1. You are still my bitch #DefendorVacate MF -CSO- # ufc249 @ufc @danawhite ”

With Nurmagomedov held in Russia, he explained, that UFC you are looking for a replacement for Tony Ferguson, keeping the Californian on the card. The President of UFC, He has reiterated that he will keep the billboard behind closed doors. UFC Brasilia, was done that way.