Tony Ferguson reacts to his loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 262

Tony Ferguson lost a unanimous decision to Beneil Dariush at UFC 262. The former interim UFC lightweight champion adds his third consecutive loss to continue at the worst moment of his sports career. And he was not visibly happy after the fight, to the point that did not want to stand next to the referee to hear the verdict of the judges.

Tony Ferguson reacts to his loss at UFC 262

Waiting to see how he continues with his career – Dana White has said that he does not know what the future will hold – «El Cucuy» reacts in this way to combat In recent posts on Instagram and Twitter:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @TonyFergusonxt (@tonyfergusonxt)

«I’m not going to give up. Number one. Reflection day ».

UFC 262 -CSO- # I Won’t Tap # One. Day Of Reflection pic.twitter.com/c2v5Sq8fmP – Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 17, 2021

Tony Ferguson makes it clear that he does not intend to give up and that he does not intend to retire after this new defeat. It is still too early to know what your next step will be, who will be your new opponent, in what event or when. Before he will have to continue reflecting, recover from the damage of the fight and resume training. But he’s going to come back to move on and try to be in the lightweight elite again as he was for years.

