If that Tony Ferguson you still want to be part of UFC 249The odds are in your favor. Or at least that’s what a bookmaker points out.

‘El Cucuy’ planned to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the 155-pound belt in the PPV star, but before the Russian lost the UFC has started looking for replacements, and the one that has sounded the most has been Justin Gaethje.

Ranking number four is on a streak of three wins in a row by TKO, all in the first round.

According to the Best Fight Odds betting site, if Ferguson remains at UFC 249 to fight Gaethje, he opens as a favorite by -170. That is, people who bet $ 170 on the former interim champion will win an additional $ 100.

For their part, those who bet $ 100 on Gaethje, the underdog, could win $ 145.

UFC 249 is currently scheduled for April 18.