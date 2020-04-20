Last Friday, Tony Ferguson surprised the world of MMA after giving the weight to UFC 249, which was scheduled for April 18th, but was canceled by the pandemic of the coronavirus.

The attitude of the American surprised his colleagues, fans and the specialized press, since the process of weight cutting takes its toll on a fighter. In interview with ESPN, “The Cucuy” He explained why he kept his schedule.

“It wasn’t just for me, man. It was for my team, my sponsors and obviously my family. It was just a commitment to myself to follow the weight cut. We had to have a fight. Khabib obviously didn’t want to. Justin Gaethje replaced him, so for me it just makes sense. ”said the lightweight, who gave the weight without problems.

Currently, the Californian does not know when he could return to the octagon. In the midst of a pandemic, the events of UFC They are paralyzed and there is no exact date to return to the octagon.

At the moment, it was revealed that UFC is ready to hold an event on May 9, in a place to be defined. The idea of ​​the organization is to keep the fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje as a star of the event, valid for the interim light weight belt.

In case the fight is confirmed by UFCFerguson assured that his weight cut was carried out last week it will not cause problems for your body.

“I like the way my body adjusts to that. It takes an hour and a half to rehydrate. It was a good mental and physical exercise. I’m close to the weight ”concluded Ferguson.

In a beginning, Tony Ferguson faced Khabib Nurmagomedov by the linear belt of the division. But, the fight was canceled after Khabib will be held in Russia after the country announced the closure of the borders as a preventive measure for the spread of the virus that causes thousands of deaths every day.