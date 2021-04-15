Tony Ferguson considers emigrating to boxing amid difficulties with UFC

Tony Ferguson absorbed too much punishment in his fight against Justin Gaethje last year at UFC 249. The loss via TKO ended ‘El Cucuy’s’ sensational streak of 12 consecutive wins since 2013.

To add insult to injury, Ferguson says the UFC didn’t immediately take over his insurance bill for the fight. As he said in a recent interview, he had to take matters into his own hands.

“They barely paid my insurance bill for my fight in Jacksonville. I’m not even trying to complain about it. And I sent my invoice over and over again throughout the year. I’m bleeding everywhere and my bones are crushed and all this other shit and I’m sitting in the hospital where my wife is crying out of control. And we’re trying to figure out what the heck, if I’m going to have surgery or not. And my damn bill won’t get paid? No, we have problems now. “

“I made a phone call at the highest level in senior management. And it was fixed quickly. And that’s what I can count on, because they told me, ‘If you have a problem with us, something like that, you’re our man, you have to come with us.’ I spoke to many intermediaries to handle shit in my life. And what I found out was that what I got really good at was running my business on my own. And learning the game. “

Ferguson has focused on his boxing skills under famed trainer Freddie Roach. He says the training helped rekindle his love for combat sports, but he’s also tempted to pursue a boxing career.

“Where we are right now is that I’m fucking hungry. I had a long time without feeling love for the game. I’m going to be real, I haven’t even sparred yet and I’m having that freaking hunger just to be out there on Wild Card. Even boxing seems more and more tempting to me because I have good coaches and I will probably earn a ton more doing that. Because with what I do and how much they pay me, it is not even close to being enough. “

For now, Ferguson aims to return to the path of triumph in the Octagon. Tony will look to end a two-game losing streak by beating Beneil Dariush at UFC 262 on May 15.

Related: All the things you might not know about ‘El Cucuy’